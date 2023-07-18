A Georgia Girl Who Vanished 2 Years Ago Was Just Found Safe in Mexico

Majesty Williams, 6, was abducted by her mother two years ago, police allege. “Words cannot express how happy I am to have my daughter back home,” her father says

By
Emily Palmer
Emily Palmer, Senior Crime Writer
Emily Palmer
Emily Palmer is a Senior Crime Writer at PEOPLE, where she has been a reporter since 2023. Her work has frequently appeared in The New York Times and Cosmopolitan Magazine.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 18, 2023 04:13PM EDT
Majesty williams found in mexico after being missing for 2 years
Majesty Williams. Photo:

Smyrna Police Department

More than two years after she was allegedly abducted and taken to Mexico, Majesty Williams, now 6, was reunited with her father in Atlanta this weekend.

Majesty was 4 when her mother, Andrea McCord, now 34, allegedly abducted her from her father’s home in Smyrna, Ga., on April 1, 2021, police said in a press release shared on social media by the Smyrna Police Department and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. 

“We wish Majesty and her father the best as they move forward together,” Lieutenant Meredith Holt, Public Information Officer at Smyrna Police Department said in the statement. 

At the time of the alleged abduction, the couple was already estranged, Williams later told police, so he spent time working in the yard while the mother visited Majesty. Later that day, he realized that McCord had allegedly left in his car with their child. He eventually received a text message from McCord saying his car was at a nearby grocery store and the keys were under the seat.

Williams reported his daughter missing to local police. The investigation — conducted jointly by Smyrna Police Department, NCMEC and the U.S. Marshals Service — took more than two years. 

It’s impossible to know how many children go missing in the United States each year because many children are never reported missing, according to NCMEC. Of those who are, the record keeping system is faulty.

The National Crime Information Center had 30,522 active records of missing children 18 or younger by the end of 2022, according to a report published by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Less than half the total missing person records include information on the circumstances regarding the case, but of those with circumstances provided, 2,386 children had been abducted by a non-custodial parent, the FBI said.

According to Angeline Hartmann, Director of Communications at NCMEC, these types of cases can be particularly difficult to raise awareness about.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Investigators credited a March episode of the REELZ television show On Patrol: Live, which featured Majesty, for shedding new light on her case.

A break in the case finally came Saturday when McCord and her boyfriend, Custodio Guerra, were located in San Luis Potosi, an eastern and central Mexican state, where they were living with Majesty. The couple was arrested on warrants for Interstate Interference with Child Custody and have been extradited to the United States to face charges.

It was not immediately clear if either has retained a lawyer.  

The next day, Majesty and her father embraced at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta. In a statement through NCMEC, Williams said his daughter was doing well. 

“Words cannot express how happy I am to have my daughter back home,” he said.

Related Articles
HOOVER (AL) POLICE DEPARTMENT
Mom of Woman Who Vanished After Calling 911 Says Daughter Was Kidnapped by Someone Who Is 'Absolutely' at Large
Carlethia Carlee Nichole Russell tout.
Inside the Carlee Russell Case: What Happened to Woman Who Vanished After Calling 911 to Report Child Missing?
Former worker kills 2 at Harvey Shipyard before being killed by deputies
Former Employee Shot Dead After Killing 2 at Louisiana Shipyard: Police
Australian sailor and his dog being found alive after 2 months being stranded out at sea
Sailor and Pet Dog Found Alive After Being Stranded in Pacific Ocean for 2 Months
Bridget Webster; Charity Perry; Kristin Smith; Ashley Real
Deaths of 4 Women in 3 Months Are Linked, Say Authorities in Oregon
Rex Heuermann, Long Island Serial Killer Suspect
Hairs Found on Victims' Bodies Were Crucial Evidence Against Long Island Serial Killer Suspect: Prosecutor
Monica de Leon Barba released by kidnappers
California Woman, 30, Returns Home After Being Kidnapped in Mexico While Walking Dog 8 Months Ago
Vickie Lynn Belk
Man Arrested in 1979 Cold Case Murder of Md. Mom Who Was Found Fatally Shot in Woods
Girl, 12, Charged With Throwing Acid on Girl, 11, During Playground Argument
Girl, 12, Charged with Throwing Acid on Girl, 11, During Playground Argument
mallory-beach
Family of Murdaugh Boat Crash Victim Mallory Beach Gets $15M in Wrongful Death Settlement
Carlethia Carlee Nichole Russell Thomar Latrell Simmons
Woman Who Disappeared After Reporting Toddler on Interstate Was 'Fighting for Her Life,' Says Boyfriend
Woman Who Disappeared After Calling 911 to Report a Toddler on an Ala. Interstate Has Been Found
Woman Who Disappeared After Calling 911 to Report a Toddler on an Ala. Interstate Has Been Found Alive
Police Capture Escaped Prison Inmate After Over a Week on the Run
Police Capture Escaped Prison Inmate Who Was on the Run for Over a Week in Pennsylvania
Calif. Man Who Murdered 3 Teens After Becoming Enraged by Doorbell Prank Gets Life Sentence
Calif. Man Who Murdered 3 Teens After Becoming Enraged by Doorbell Prank Gets Life Sentence
Rex Heuermann mug shot
Neighbor Says Alleged Long Island Serial Killer Was a 'Quiet' Woodworker, Kept to Himself (Exclusive)
Sam and Laura Kaitz Reunited with Son After Infant Stuck in Mexico amid 2Â½ Month Surrogacy Drama
N.J. Couple Brings Baby Home After He Was Stuck in Mexico amid Months-Long Surrogacy Drama (Exclusive)