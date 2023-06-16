‘Never Have I Ever’'s Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Reveals the Relatable Wardrobe Piece She Kept from Set (Exclusive)

The 21-year-old actress said she wanted to “take something reasonable that I’m going to use often"

By
Dayna Haffenden
Dayna Haffenden, Staff Editor
Dayna Haffenden
Dayna Haffenden is a Staff Editor at PEOPLE. She graduated from CUNY Hunter College in 2016 with a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and a minor in Dance. Before joining the team, the New York native worked as a Managing Editor at Complex. When she’s not writing, Dayna enjoys taking Pilates classes and watching old episodes of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 16, 2023 04:54PM EDT
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan attends the 92NY "Never Have I Ever": Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan and Richa Moorjani in Conversation with Teen Vogue's Versha Sharma at The 92nd Street Y, New York on June 07, 2023
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan. Photo:

Manny Carabel/Getty

When Maitreyi Ramakrishnan finished filming the final season of Never Have I Ever, the actress left the set with the ultimate souvenir. 

During an exclusive interview with PEOPLE while in Brazil for Netflix's Tudum event this weekend, Ramakrishnan, 21, reveals what wardrobe items she took home from the set of the Netflix series — including the most relatable piece ever.

“I did keep some clothes,” she says. “I kept just a pair of blue jeans, but, like, hear me out. They’re perfectly tailored for my waist and my hips, so why wouldn’t I take them? So I took that and I often wear those. They’re my favorite pair of blue jeans. They’re nondescript blue jeans, but they fit me perfectly.”

She adds that she wanted to “take something reasonable that I’m going to use often, so I took that.”

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan attends the Never Have I Ever Season 4 NYC Tastemaker Reception on June 06, 2023
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

Jason Mendez/Getty

Never Have I Ever, co-created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, aired its fourth and final season on June 8. A statement about the show’s ending was released ahead of the season 3 premiere in August 2022.

"We've just been renewed for a fourth and final season, which we are absolutely thrilled about," the statement at the time read. "We can't wait to reveal all the steamy romance and hilarious adventures we have in store for you. Thanks to all our fans for your support — especially you #Bevi and #Daxton stans. We love you!"

The fourth season gave closure to teenager Devi Vishwakumar's (Ramakrishnan) story as she graduates high school. As of now, there's no word on the possibility of extending the series with a sequel or spin-off.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Season 4 of Never Have I Ever is streaming now on Netflix.

Related Articles
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Combines Cottagecore and Quiet Luxury With a Dreamy Floral Prairie Dress
Chris Appleton 40th birthday party
Chris Appleton Celebrates His 40th Birthday with a Lavish Boat Trip Alongside Husband Lukas Gage (Exclusive)
Cate Blanchett at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards; Cate Blanchett attends the 2023 Fragrance Foundation Awards
She’s Done It Again! See Cate Blanchett’s Latest Red Carpet Rewear at the Fragrance Foundation Awards
Elle Evans and Kate Hudson attend a gala performance featuring the new cast of "Cabaret At The Kit Kat Club
Kate Hudson Paints the Town Red on Girls' Night Out with Ex Matt Bellamy's Wife Elle Evans
Hailey Bieber is spotted stepping out for the evening in New York City
Hailey Bieber Sparkles in Pink Diamond Mini Dress as She Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary of Skincare Line
Kim Kardashian and lisa vanderpump
Eagle-Eyed Fans Notice Lisa Vanderpump and Kim Kardashian Twinned in Similar Dolce & Gabbana Looks
John Boyega attends as They Cloned Tyrone opens The American Black Film Festival at New World Center on June 14, 2023
John Boyega Rocks 3 Different Looks on the Red Carpet for 'They Cloned Tyrone' Premiere
Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson Says Son Cosmo Was More 'Popular' with Her 'Asteroid City' Costars: 'Where's Baby?' (Exclusive)
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend OBB Media's Grand Opening of OBB Studios
Justin Bieber Plays the Role of Supportive Husband in Hailey Bieber’s Latest Rhode Campaign — See Photos!
Madison Pettis
Madison Pettis Says She ‘Felt More Comfortable’ with Her Acne on Camera as a Teen (Exclusive)
Jennifer Lawrence attends the "Sin Malos Rollos" photocall at Hotel Four Seasons on June 14, 2023 in Madrid, Spain
Jennifer Lawrence Is Easy and Breezy in a Crisp White Alaia Dress at the Spain Photocall for ‘No Hard Feelings’
Kim Kardashian during the Dolce & Gabbana party at Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023/2024
Kim Kardashian Says She Has Email Proof She Was 'Mindful' of Kourtney's Feelings Over D&G Show
Jonah Hill and Olivia Millar embrace a serene stroll through breathtaking Malibu
Jonah Hill and Girlfriend Olivia Millar Step Out in Coordinating Colorful Looks Following the Birth of Their First Baby
Salma Hayek Reveals Her Genius Tip for Covering Her Gray Hairs
Salma Hayek Reveals Her Genius Tip for Covering Her Gray Hairs
Margot Robbie attends the New York premiere of "Asteroid City"
Margot Robbie Wows in Velvet Corset for 'Asteroid City' Premiere Red Carpet
Maya Hawke attends the New York premiere of "Asteroid City"
Maya Hawke Models Sparkly Retro-Style Cap at 'Asteroid City' N.Y.C. Premiere