‘Never Have I Ever’'s Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Reveals the Relatable Wardrobe Piece She Kept from Set (Exclusive)

When Maitreyi Ramakrishnan finished filming the final season of Never Have I Ever, the actress left the set with the ultimate souvenir.

During an exclusive interview with PEOPLE while in Brazil for Netflix's Tudum event this weekend, Ramakrishnan, 21, reveals what wardrobe items she took home from the set of the Netflix series — including the most relatable piece ever.

“I did keep some clothes,” she says. “I kept just a pair of blue jeans, but, like, hear me out. They’re perfectly tailored for my waist and my hips, so why wouldn’t I take them? So I took that and I often wear those. They’re my favorite pair of blue jeans. They’re nondescript blue jeans, but they fit me perfectly.”

She adds that she wanted to “take something reasonable that I’m going to use often, so I took that.”

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan. Jason Mendez/Getty

Never Have I Ever, co-created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, aired its fourth and final season on June 8. A statement about the show’s ending was released ahead of the season 3 premiere in August 2022.

"We've just been renewed for a fourth and final season, which we are absolutely thrilled about," the statement at the time read. "We can't wait to reveal all the steamy romance and hilarious adventures we have in store for you. Thanks to all our fans for your support — especially you #Bevi and #Daxton stans. We love you!"

The fourth season gave closure to teenager Devi Vishwakumar's (Ramakrishnan) story as she graduates high school. As of now, there's no word on the possibility of extending the series with a sequel or spin-off.

Season 4 of Never Have I Ever is streaming now on Netflix.

