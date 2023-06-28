Boyfriend Accused of Murdering Girlfriend Who Was Undergoing Cancer Treatment After Body Found in Woods

A Maine man accused of killing his missing girlfriend, who was undergoing cancer treatment, is behind bars after police recovered her body in the woods, authorities said.

Jayme Schnackenberg, 39, was arrested around 3:45 a.m. Monday at his Monticello home in connection with the murder of 42-year-old Kimberly Hardy, according to a statement from Maine State Police.

The couple reportedly lived together at a home on School Street in the small town near the U.S.-Canada border. Hardy's mother reported her missing on June 18 after she had not been seen or heard from since June 16, authorities said.

According to a missing persons poster from the Houlton Police Department, Hardy’s car, “beloved cat” and other important personal belongings, including cancer medication, were left behind. Police said the former Houlton resident had “quite short hair” and was undergoing cancer treatment at the time of her disappearance.

An investigation led authorities to an area of Harvey Siding Road, where a body was discovered by Maine Game Wardens in the woods, state police said. A search for additional evidence remains ongoing.

According to state police, the body will be taken to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta, where an autopsy will be performed to determine Hardy’s cause and manner of death.

Schnackenberg reportedly made his initial court appearance Monday morning following his arrest. It’s unclear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney to comment on his behalf.

