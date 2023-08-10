Droves of Shoppers Are Buying This ‘Comfortable’ Bra That ‘Looks Great Under a T-Shirt,’ and It’s 58% Off

Shopping for a comfortable bra is hardly an easy feat. Rather than scramble to find a bra that fits and provides plenty of support, look to the recommendation of thousands of Amazon shoppers who suggest snapping up the Maidenform One Fab Fit Underwire Bra — and it’s on sale right now.

The bra is made of a mix of nylon and spandex, making it super soft and comfortable to wear for hours at a time. It’s finished off with a hook and eye closure, adjustable straps that can be clipped together to become crisscross, and underwire SmartZone-padded cups that give you a bit of lift as well. The quality fabric lets shirts and blouses glide over the bra so it’s smooth — no lines or bulges coming through.

Shoppers can choose from a slew of sizes ranging from 32A–40DD, as well as a number of neutral colors like black and sandshell. Plus, the bras are easy to clean: Toss them in the washing machine and hang dry. The best part? Prices are up to 58 percent off in some colors and sizes.

Maidenform One Fab Fit Underwire Bra in Paris Nude, $20 (Save 58%)

Amazon

According to Amazon, over 600 shoppers have purchased this bra in the last month, and it’s earned over 6,600 perfect ratings. Reviewers say it’s “comfortable” and add that it “looks great under a T-Shirt.” One user wrote, “I can wear this all day and it never feels uncomfortable,” while another enthused, “I’d spend money on this over Victoria’s Secret any day.”

A third user shared, “This is the only brand of bra that I have ever been happy with.” They explained, “I had never worn a bra that truly fit until I did a lot of measuring and eventually went hunting and found this.” They also added, “It actually fits and is so flattering under clothing while not being loud or showing any lines… I hope this never goes away because I’d be lost trying to find a decent bra now that I’ve worn one.”

Head to Amazon to shop the Maidenform One Fab Fit Underwire Bra while it’s up to 58 percent off, then keep scrolling to check out even more bras that are on sale right now.

