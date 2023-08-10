Lifestyle Droves of Shoppers Are Buying This ‘Comfortable’ Bra That ‘Looks Great Under a T-Shirt,’ and It’s 58% Off “I’d spend money on this over Victoria’s Secret any day” By Amy Schulman Amy Schulman At PEOPLE, Amy covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 10, 2023 05:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Reese Herrington Shopping for a comfortable bra is hardly an easy feat. Rather than scramble to find a bra that fits and provides plenty of support, look to the recommendation of thousands of Amazon shoppers who suggest snapping up the Maidenform One Fab Fit Underwire Bra — and it’s on sale right now. The bra is made of a mix of nylon and spandex, making it super soft and comfortable to wear for hours at a time. It’s finished off with a hook and eye closure, adjustable straps that can be clipped together to become crisscross, and underwire SmartZone-padded cups that give you a bit of lift as well. The quality fabric lets shirts and blouses glide over the bra so it’s smooth — no lines or bulges coming through. Shoppers can choose from a slew of sizes ranging from 32A–40DD, as well as a number of neutral colors like black and sandshell. Plus, the bras are easy to clean: Toss them in the washing machine and hang dry. The best part? Prices are up to 58 percent off in some colors and sizes. Maidenform One Fab Fit Underwire Bra in Paris Nude, $20 (Save 58%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $48 $20 Jennifer Lopez's Baggy Jeans Practically Fit Like Sweatpants — Get the Look Starting at $19 According to Amazon, over 600 shoppers have purchased this bra in the last month, and it’s earned over 6,600 perfect ratings. Reviewers say it’s “comfortable” and add that it “looks great under a T-Shirt.” One user wrote, “I can wear this all day and it never feels uncomfortable,” while another enthused, “I’d spend money on this over Victoria’s Secret any day.” A third user shared, “This is the only brand of bra that I have ever been happy with.” They explained, “I had never worn a bra that truly fit until I did a lot of measuring and eventually went hunting and found this.” They also added, “It actually fits and is so flattering under clothing while not being loud or showing any lines… I hope this never goes away because I’d be lost trying to find a decent bra now that I’ve worn one.” Taylor Swift Changed Into Practical Ballet Flats After Her Concert — and This $27 Pair Looks So Similar Head to Amazon to shop the Maidenform One Fab Fit Underwire Bra while it’s up to 58 percent off, then keep scrolling to check out even more bras that are on sale right now. Vanity Fair Beauty Minimizer Bra in Star White, $25 (Save 50%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $50 $25 Warner’s Seamless Underwire Bra in Butterscotch, $22 (Save 48%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $42 $22 Hanes ComfortFlex Wireless Bra in White, $14 Amazon Buy on Amazon $15 $14 Playtex Ultimate Lift Wireless Bra in White, $13 (Save 67%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $39 $13 Wingslove Everyday Underwire Bra in Black, $23 with Coupon Amazon Buy on Amazon $50 $23 Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Amazon Is Having a Fall Prime Day in October— What We Know, Plus Deals You Can Score Now for Up to 78% Off Kate Middleton’s Lululemon Sneakers Are Even More Comfortable Now Thanks to These New Updates This Popular Purse Organizer Is 'the Best Organizing Hack,' and It's on Sale for Just $8