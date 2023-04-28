Shopping Joanna Gaines Shares Her Favorite Magnolia Pieces for Curating a Cozy Home — Starting at Just $8 The "Fixer Upper" star shares her go-to favorite linen bedding, signature candles, and more By Erin Johnson Erin Johnson Instagram Erin Johnson is the senior commerce editor for PEOPLE and was a commerce editor for The Spruce. People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 28, 2023 02:24 PM Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Reviews FAQ Take Our Word For It We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. People / Getty / Jaclyn Mastropasqua Joanna Gaines may be the most influential interior designer of our generation. But before she and her husband Chip rose to fame in HGTV’s Fixer Upper, the design star curated and sold unique home goods at Magnolia Market, their (once) small retail store in Waco, Texas. “What took root in us in 2003 when first we opened Magnolia rings even truer today,” Gaines exclusively tells PEOPLE. “We believe in home — as a place to restore us from today and ready us for what tomorrow brings.” Now that Gaines is an author, television network owner, mother, and still the star of the couple’s show, Fixer Upper: The Castle, you’d think she might grow tired of owning a shop, but it’s actually quite the opposite: “It’s this pursuit of home and helping people create spaces they love that has kept me passionate about retail.” As you browse the Magnolia site, you can feel the thoughtfulness behind each product. “When we invite beauty and intention into the spaces we live, home becomes so much more than a place that shelters us. It becomes the backdrop for the beautiful story our lives will tell.” — Joanna Gaines Spring is the perfect time to look around your home with fresh eyes and evaluate which spaces could use an upgrade, and luckily for us, Gaines made time to share some of the Magnolia finds she’s loving right now. Consider this a complimentary interior design session from the star herself. Magnolia Linen Candle Magnolia View On Magnolia.com Nothing stirs up the feeling of “home” quite like a nostalgic scent. Magnolia Market offers several smile-inducing candles and fragrances, but Gaines says this linen candle ignites a special feeling for her: “I love how certain scents carry memories with them — and every time I light this linen candle, I’m transported right back to those early days in the shop.” We love picturing Gaines circa 2003 straightening up candles in the shop while greeting local customers. With fragrances like Fresh Start and Greenhouse, you can tell the same thoughtfulness still goes into creating the Magnolia candle collection — even 20 years later. Price at time of publish: $28 Sizes: 9 oz., 26 oz. | Burn time: 50-110 hours | Materials: Lead-free cotton wick, glass vessel, soy wax blend Magnolia Grey Scalloped Plate Magnolia View On Magnolia.com These grey scalloped Magnolia plates are elevated and stunning, yet extremely affordable. “The simple, elegant detail of these dishes make them perfect for both the everyday, family meals and the elevated gatherings,” says Gaines. We love that you can opt for a full set of these chic dinner and salad plates, or simply add one to your kitchen as an intentional piece of décor. Price at time of publish: $8-14 Plate Type: Bread, salad, dinner | Material: Stoneware Magnolia French Grey Embossed Striped Canister Magnolia View On Magnolia.com These canisters look like something you’d unearth at a European market, but luckily for us, they’re actually designed in Waco, Texas, and available online. “I love the distressed glaze paired with the maker’s mark, which creates a timeless heirloom look,” says Gaines. The muted colors, varied sizes, and coordinated-but-not-matching look of this set would make a great addition to any kitchen or family room. It could even be used as a chic-but-functional cookie jar. Price at time of publish: $30-44 Sizes: Small (6 x 7.5 in.), medium (7 x 8.75 in.), large (8 x 10 in.) | Material: Ceramic Magnolia Shadow Grey and Oatmeal Stripe Linen Cotton Duvet Magnolia View On Magnolia.com Ah, new bedding. There’s nothing quite like it. Swapping your duvets seasonally — like with, say, a new striped one for spring — is a fun way to refresh your decor without too much effort. “Not only is this linen-cotton blend soft and breathable — the subtle striped design creates a calming feel you want to just fall right into,” says Gaines. Price at time of publish: $159 Material: 55% linen, 45% cotton | Sizes: Full/Queen, King/Cal King The 14 Best Duvet Covers of 2023 for Maximum Comfort and Style Magnolia Silos Distressed Baseball Hat Magnolia View On Magnolia.com “This has been a go-to hat of mine lately,” says Gaines. “I love the casual, distressed look — and its nod to Katy Park, a historic ballfield on the Silos grounds.” If you’ve visited the Magnolia grounds in Waco, you’ve likely seen (or participated in) a wiffleball game on the field. What started as a gathering place in 1905 has come full circle with the 2020 reopening of Katy Park. “Chip shares a bit of that history on the inside of the hat, which is fun to carry around with me,” adds Gaines. Price at time of publish: $34 Dimensions: 10 x 5.5 x 6.5 in. | Material: 100% cotton Magnolia Gumdrop Eucalyptus Magnolia View On Magnolia.com “It probably goes without saying, but whether clipped fresh from the yard or good-looking faux stems, nothing brings the outside in quite like greenery,” says Gaines. Magnolia offers several hassle-free greenery options, like eucalyptus, olive stems, ficus leaf stems, dried florals, and even gorgeous wreaths that will help usher in the season with color. Price at time of publish: $14 Dimensions: 29 in. | Material: Faux eucalyptus stem Magnolia Rustic Black Hand-Made Jug Magnolia View On Magnolia.com Gaines says there are multiple ways to incorporate these unique clay pieces into your home: “I love these handmade vases no matter how they’re styled — whether overflowing with large stems or something simple.” No stems? No problem. “Their sculptural silhouette lets them stand out all on their own,” she adds. Price at time of publish: $36 Dimensions: 6.25 x 6.25 x 9 in. | Material: Clay Magnolia Duke Metal Wall Hook Magnolia View On Magnolia.com “Beauty belongs in even the most hardworking of spaces, and the special detail of these metal hooks will add intention to whatever utilitarian space you place them in,” says Gaines. These hooks would add thoughtfulness and function to any entryway, hallway, or mudroom, and, hopefully, they’ll encourage little ones to keep their jackets and backpacks off the floor, too. Price at time of publish: $20 Dimensions: Small (4 ¼ x 4 x 8 ¼ in.), medium (18 x 4 x 8 ¼ in.), large (31 ½ x 4 x 8 ¼ in.) | Material: Iron Magnolia Rowan Chair and a Half Magnolia View On Magnolia.com Just looking at this oversized cozy chair makes us want to grab our favorite throw blanket and novel (or the remote) and jump right in it. That is, of course, by design: “Deep comfort and natural tones — two elements that make this chair the perfect place to settle in,” says Gaines. The slipcover adds an extra feeling of nostalgia and comfort (as well as an additional layer of protection from pets and little ones). If white furniture feels too risky for your busy household, this chair-and-a-half also comes in three other colors. Price at time of publish: $1,449 Dimensions: 53 x 33.5 x 28 in. | Weight: 68.34 lbs. | Colors: Getaway Snow, Hockney Ivory, Valley Nimbus, Vesuvio Dove Magnolia Journal Subscription Magnolia View On Magazines.com If you really want to get inside the Fixer Upper star’s brilliant mind, a subscription to Magnolia Journal is a great place to start. Gaines describes the magazine as the “beating heart” of Magnolia: “In every issue, we explore themes that anchor us and new ideas across the areas we’re passionate about: garden, food, design, and all things home.” Magnolia Journal is released quarterly (in line with the changing of seasons), so garner some inspiration for your next DIY project, or, at the very least, display an issue on your coffee table as a conversation starter. Price at time of publish: $20-30 Subscription Details: $20 for 1-year subscription (4 issues), $30 for 2-year subscription (8 issues) “Home is where we gather, where we’re known, and the place from which we grow.” — Joanna Gaines If you're curious about Magnolia and want to browse more items that could freshen up your home this spring, shop more of Gaines' favorites online at Magnolia Market. Frequently Asked Questions Where did the name ‘Magnolia’ come from? In the 2018 Fixer Upper finale, Chip Gaines reveals that the name “Magnolia” came from one of his and Joanna’s first dates. During this date, he presented Joanna with a magnolia bloom, and the flower has become a sentimental symbol for their brand and empire. Is Magnolia owned by Target? No, but Chip and Joanna Gaines have an exclusive line at Target called Hearth & Hand with Magnolia. This affordable line was a collaboration with Magnolia and features bedding, furniture, dinnerware, and more. Is Magnolia a shop or a TV network? Both. Chip and Joanna Gaines own Magnolia Network, which is a television network that features home improvement, cooking, and inspirational DIY shows. Magnolia Market is their home goods shop that started as a small retail store in Waco, Texas and is now an online retailer, as well. Magnolia Journal is a quarterly magazine that highlights seasonal decor ideas, recipes, inspirational stories, and food for thought from the Gaines' own home.