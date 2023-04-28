Joanna Gaines Shares Her Favorite Magnolia Pieces for Curating a Cozy Home — Starting at Just $8

The "Fixer Upper" star shares her go-to favorite linen bedding, signature candles, and more

By
Erin Johnson
Erin Johnson
Erin Johnson

Erin Johnson is the senior commerce editor for PEOPLE and was a commerce editor for The Spruce.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 28, 2023 02:24 PM

In This Article

Jump to a Section

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Magnolia Home Brand

People / Getty / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

Joanna Gaines may be the most influential interior designer of our generation.

But before she and her husband Chip rose to fame in HGTV’s Fixer Upper, the design star curated and sold unique home goods at Magnolia Market, their (once) small retail store in Waco, Texas.

“What took root in us in 2003 when first we opened Magnolia rings even truer today,” Gaines exclusively tells PEOPLE. “We believe in home — as a place to restore us from today and ready us for what tomorrow brings.”

Now that Gaines is an author, television network owner, mother, and still the star of the couple’s show, Fixer Upper: The Castle, you’d think she might grow tired of owning a shop, but it’s actually quite the opposite: “It’s this pursuit of home and helping people create spaces they love that has kept me passionate about retail.” As you browse the Magnolia site, you can feel the thoughtfulness behind each product.

“When we invite beauty and intention into the spaces we live, home becomes so much more than a place that shelters us. It becomes the backdrop for the beautiful story our lives will tell.” — Joanna Gaines

Spring is the perfect time to look around your home with fresh eyes and evaluate which spaces could use an upgrade, and luckily for us, Gaines made time to share some of the Magnolia finds she’s loving right now.

Consider this a complimentary interior design session from the star herself.

Magnolia Linen Candle

Magnolia Linen Candle

Magnolia
View On Magnolia.com

Nothing stirs up the feeling of “home” quite like a nostalgic scent. Magnolia Market offers several smile-inducing candles and fragrances, but Gaines says this linen candle ignites a special feeling for her: “I love how certain scents carry memories with them — and every time I light this linen candle, I’m transported right back to those early days in the shop.” 

We love picturing Gaines circa 2003 straightening up candles in the shop while greeting local customers. With fragrances like Fresh Start and Greenhouse, you can tell the same thoughtfulness still goes into creating the Magnolia candle collection — even 20 years later.

Price at time of publish: $28

Sizes: 9 oz., 26 oz. | Burn time: 50-110 hours | Materials: Lead-free cotton wick, glass vessel, soy wax blend

Magnolia Grey Scalloped Plate

Magnolia Grey Scalloped Plate

Magnolia
View On Magnolia.com

These grey scalloped Magnolia plates are elevated and stunning, yet extremely affordable. “The simple, elegant detail of these dishes make them perfect for both the everyday, family meals and the elevated gatherings,” says Gaines. 

We love that you can opt for a full set of these chic dinner and salad plates, or simply add one to your kitchen as an intentional piece of décor.

Price at time of publish: $8-14

Plate Type: Bread, salad, dinner | Material: Stoneware 

Magnolia French Grey Embossed Striped Canister

Magnolia French Grey Embossed Striped Canister

Magnolia
View On Magnolia.com

These canisters look like something you’d unearth at a European market, but luckily for us, they’re actually designed in Waco, Texas, and available online. “I love the distressed glaze paired with the maker’s mark, which creates a timeless heirloom look,” says Gaines.

The muted colors, varied sizes, and coordinated-but-not-matching look of this set would make a great addition to any kitchen or family room. It could even be used as a chic-but-functional cookie jar.

Price at time of publish: $30-44

Sizes: Small (6 x 7.5 in.), medium (7 x 8.75 in.), large (8 x 10 in.) | Material: Ceramic

Magnolia Shadow Grey and Oatmeal Stripe Linen Cotton Duvet

Magnolia Shadow Grey and Oatmeal Stripe Linen Cotton Duvet

Magnolia
View On Magnolia.com

Ah, new bedding. There’s nothing quite like it. Swapping your duvets seasonally — like with, say, a new striped one for spring — is a fun way to refresh your decor without too much effort.

“Not only is this linen-cotton blend soft and breathable — the subtle striped design creates a calming feel you want to just fall right into,” says Gaines. 

Price at time of publish: $159

Material: 55% linen, 45% cotton | Sizes: Full/Queen, King/Cal King

The 14 Best Duvet Covers of 2023 for Maximum Comfort and Style

Magnolia Silos Distressed Baseball Hat

Magnolia Silos Distressed Baseball Hat

Magnolia
View On Magnolia.com

“This has been a go-to hat of mine lately,” says Gaines. “I love the casual, distressed look — and its nod to Katy Park, a historic ballfield on the Silos grounds.” 

If you’ve visited the Magnolia grounds in Waco, you’ve likely seen (or participated in) a wiffleball game on the field. What started as a gathering place in 1905 has come full circle with the 2020 reopening of Katy Park.  “Chip shares a bit of that history on the inside of the hat, which is fun to carry around with me,” adds Gaines.

Price at time of publish: $34

Dimensions: 10 x 5.5 x 6.5 in. | Material: 100% cotton

Magnolia Gumdrop Eucalyptus

Magnolia Gumdrop Eucalyptus

Magnolia
View On Magnolia.com

“It probably goes without saying, but whether clipped fresh from the yard or good-looking faux stems, nothing brings the outside in quite like greenery,” says Gaines. Magnolia offers several hassle-free greenery options, like eucalyptus, olive stems, ficus leaf stems, dried florals, and even gorgeous wreaths that will help usher in the season with color. 

Price at time of publish: $14

Dimensions: 29 in. | Material: Faux eucalyptus stem

Magnolia Rustic Black Hand-Made Jug

Magnolia Rustic Black Hand-Made Jug

Magnolia
View On Magnolia.com

Gaines says there are multiple ways to incorporate these unique clay pieces into your home: “I love these handmade vases no matter how they’re styled — whether overflowing with large stems or something simple.”  No stems? No problem. “Their sculptural silhouette lets them stand out all on their own,” she adds.

Price at time of publish: $36

Dimensions: 6.25 x 6.25 x 9 in. | Material: Clay

Magnolia Duke Metal Wall Hook

Magnolia Duke Metal Wall Hook

Magnolia
View On Magnolia.com

“Beauty belongs in even the most hardworking of spaces, and the special detail of these metal hooks will add intention to whatever utilitarian space you place them in,” says Gaines.

These hooks would add thoughtfulness and function to any entryway, hallway, or mudroom, and, hopefully, they’ll encourage little ones to keep their jackets and backpacks off the floor, too.

Price at time of publish: $20 

Dimensions: Small (4 ¼ x 4 x 8 ¼ in.), medium (18 x 4 x 8 ¼ in.), large (31 ½ x 4 x 8 ¼ in.) | Material: Iron

Magnolia Rowan Chair and a Half

Magnolia Rowan Chair and a Half

Magnolia
View On Magnolia.com

Just looking at this oversized cozy chair makes us want to grab our favorite throw blanket and novel (or the remote) and jump right in it. That is, of course, by design: “Deep comfort and natural tones — two elements that make this chair the perfect place to settle in,” says Gaines. 

The slipcover adds an extra feeling of nostalgia and comfort (as well as an additional layer of protection from pets and little ones). If white furniture feels too risky for your busy household, this chair-and-a-half also comes in three other colors.

Price at time of publish: $1,449

Dimensions: 53 x 33.5 x 28 in. | Weight: 68.34 lbs. | Colors: Getaway Snow, Hockney Ivory, Valley Nimbus, Vesuvio Dove

Magnolia Journal Subscription

Magnolia Journal Subscription

Magnolia
View On Magazines.com

If you really want to get inside the Fixer Upper star’s brilliant mind, a subscription to Magnolia Journal is a great place to start. Gaines describes the magazine as the “beating heart” of Magnolia: “In every issue, we explore themes that anchor us and new ideas across the areas we’re passionate about: garden, food, design, and all things home.” 

Magnolia Journal is released quarterly (in line with the changing of seasons), so garner some inspiration for your next DIY project, or, at the very least, display an issue on your coffee table as a conversation starter.

Price at time of publish: $20-30

Subscription Details: $20 for 1-year subscription (4 issues), $30 for 2-year subscription (8 issues)

“Home is where we gather, where we’re known, and the place from which we grow.” — Joanna Gaines

If you're curious about Magnolia and want to browse more items that could freshen up your home this spring, shop more of Gaines' favorites online at Magnolia Market.

Frequently Asked Questions
  • Where did the name ‘Magnolia’ come from?

    In the 2018 Fixer Upper finale, Chip Gaines reveals that the name “Magnolia” came from one of his and Joanna’s first dates. During this date, he presented Joanna with a magnolia bloom, and the flower has become a sentimental symbol for their brand and empire.

  • Is Magnolia owned by Target?

    No, but Chip and Joanna Gaines have an exclusive line at Target called Hearth & Hand with Magnolia. This affordable line was a collaboration with Magnolia and features bedding, furniture, dinnerware, and more.

  • Is Magnolia a shop or a TV network?

    Both. Chip and Joanna Gaines own Magnolia Network, which is a television network that features home improvement, cooking, and inspirational DIY shows. Magnolia Market is their home goods shop that started as a small retail store in Waco, Texas and is now an online retailer, as well. Magnolia Journal is a quarterly magazine that highlights seasonal decor ideas, recipes, inspirational stories, and food for thought from the Gaines’ own home. 

Take Our Word For It

Erin Johnson is a senior commerce editor at PEOPLE, who specializes in testing and reviewing the best products for your home, kitchen, and outdoor spaces. You can find more of her work on Real Simple, InStyle, Travel + Leisure, and Southern Living. Joanna Gaines curated the selections for this piece based on what she’s loving right now at Magnolia Market. She also provided thoughtful insight, styling tips, and a backstory for the products she selected.

Reese Witherspoon Tells Us Which Draper James Pieces She's Loving Right Now
Related Articles
Chip Gaines (L) and Joanna Gaines arrive for a State Dinner with US President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol at the White House in Washington, DC
Chip and Joanna Gaines Have a Glam Date Night at the White House for South Korea State Dinner
Erin and Ben Napier Celebrate 100 Episodes
Erin and Ben Napier Celebrate 100th Episode of 'Home Town' with a Party She Says 'Felt Like a Second Wedding'
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1813 -- Pictured: Media personality Paris Hilton during an interview on Monday, March 13, 2023
Paris Hilton's New 'Dream Home' Contains a Package Opening Room, 'Sliving Spa' and 'the Fountain of Youth'
WESTBURY, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 15: A general view of a Bed Bath & Beyond store on September 15, 2022 in Westbury New York, United States. Many families along with businesses are suffering the effects of inflation as the economy is dictating a change in spending habits. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
This Is When You Have to Use Bed Bath & Beyond's Famous Blue Coupons By as Store Files for Bankruptcy
Buganda Memory Foam Bath Mat Tout
This Cloud-Like Bath Mat with 13,000+ Five-Star Ratings Is on Sale for $10 at Amazon Today
Two plus size models in swimsuits from some of the best places to buy plus size swimsuits.
The 20 Best Places to Buy Plus Size Swimsuits Online
Ryan Seacrest (L) and Julianne Hough attend City of Hope's Fifth Annual MEI Comedy Roast Honoring Clear Channel's John Ivey on November 7, 2012 at the House of Blues in West Hollywood, California.
Julianne Hough Reveals Ex Ryan Seacrest First Introduced Her to Wine Since She Grew Up Mormon
People need to know Sale 0421
The 10 Best Sales PEOPLE Need to Know About
Drew Barrymore favorite products living sustainably
Drew Barrymore Shares Her 6 Favorite Products for Living More Sustainably, Starting at $7
Outdoor Rug Sale Roundup Tout
Amazon Is Having a Major Sale on Outdoor Area Rugs — Save Up to 72% on Best-Selling Styles While You Can
Best One Piece Swimsuits
The 26 Best One-Piece Swimsuits of 2023
Joanna Gaines Backpack
Joanna Gaines Just Wore the Practical Bag Style Loved by Nurses, Parents, and Travelers
Magnolia Sale (Collage Style) TOUT
Magnolia's Sitewide Sale Has Deals Starting at $16 — but Only for the Next 24 Hours
Troian Bellisario and Patrick J. Adams
Peek Inside Troian Bellisario and Patrick J. Adams' Spanish Colonial Revival Home in Los Angeles
joanna gaines
Joanna Gaines Shares Glimpses of Her Five Kids as She Reflects on Big Family Trip to South Korea
Spring Decor Under $30 Tout
Amazon Is Packed with Spring Decor for a Home Refresh, and Our Favorite Finds Are Under $30