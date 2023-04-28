Joanna Gaines Shares Her Favorite Magnolia Pieces for Curating a Cozy Home — Starting at Just $8

Joanna Gaines may be the most influential interior designer of our generation.

But before she and her husband Chip rose to fame in HGTV’s Fixer Upper, the design star curated and sold unique home goods at Magnolia Market, their (once) small retail store in Waco, Texas.

“What took root in us in 2003 when first we opened Magnolia rings even truer today,” Gaines exclusively tells PEOPLE. “We believe in home — as a place to restore us from today and ready us for what tomorrow brings.”

Now that Gaines is an author, television network owner, mother, and still the star of the couple’s show, Fixer Upper: The Castle, you’d think she might grow tired of owning a shop, but it’s actually quite the opposite: “It’s this pursuit of home and helping people create spaces they love that has kept me passionate about retail.” As you browse the Magnolia site, you can feel the thoughtfulness behind each product.

“When we invite beauty and intention into the spaces we live, home becomes so much more than a place that shelters us. It becomes the backdrop for the beautiful story our lives will tell.” — Joanna Gaines

Spring is the perfect time to look around your home with fresh eyes and evaluate which spaces could use an upgrade, and luckily for us, Gaines made time to share some of the Magnolia finds she’s loving right now.

Consider this a complimentary interior design session from the star herself.