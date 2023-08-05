Magic Johnson Thanks His Friends for the 'Great Fun' as He Wraps Up European Summer Vacation

The basketball superstar has been documenting his and his family's Greek holiday through a series of Instagram posts

Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
Published on August 5, 2023 03:43PM EDT
Photo:

Magic Johnson/Instagram

Magic Johnson’s star-studded summer vacation has finally come to an end.

To honor the memories made on the holiday, the retired basketball star, 63, shared new photos with his wife Cookie Johnson and friends on Instagram Saturday.

“Cookie [and] I want to thank all of our friends that joined us on our 2023 vacation! We had great fun, lots of laughs, good conversation, and some amazing food!” Johnson wrote. “Now we have time to ourselves and I look forward to us spending our next week dating, enjoying each other, and watching a lot of movies😁❤️.”

Magic Johnson Thanks Wife and Friends for Greek Vacation

Magic Johnson/Instagram

Johnson first shared a photo of himself and Cookie, 64, posing in front of the White House Restaurant in Kalami, Greece. The NBA Hall of Famer sported a bright orange shirt and matching shorts with white sneakers. His wife wore a black asymmetrical off-the-shoulder top and a white maxi skirt featuring a printed mermaid illustration.

He then posted a pic of the couple with their friends enjoying one last outing on the Phoenix 2 yacht. The carousel was rounded out with a photo of himself smiling on a deck on the Mediterranean with his arms spread out wide.

Magic Johnson Thanks Wife and Friends for Greek Vacation

Magic Johnson/Instagram

The day before, Johnson shared other photos of the group taken at the restaurant. “We had a great lunch at the White House Restaurant in Kalami, Greece!! A big thank you to the incredible restaurant owners for having us!” he wrote.

On Thursday, Johnson posted photos of a toga party he and his wife attended on the yacht. They both wore gold laurels on their heads, with Johnson in a white toga and Cookie in a white dress.

"The Phoenix 2 crew put on a Greek god and goddess extravaganza tonight on the yacht," Johnson captioned the photos. "We had so much fun dressing up and dancing and Chef Daisy prepared an outstanding spread for us to enjoy! What a beautiful sunset tonight in Greece."

Hours before the party, Johnson took out a jet ski in Myrtos Bay off Kefalonia Island. "There is no greater thrill for me than being out on the water and seeing some beautiful coastlines, especially in a country like Greece," he captioned a gallery of clips and photos from his water adventure.

The former Los Angeles Laker superstar has been traveling through Europe with his family since early July. He began chronicling the trip on July 5 when he and Cookie visited the restaurant Michelangelo in Antibes, France. Samuel L. Jackson joined Johnson in a few photos in July, including one with music mogul Clive Davis.

