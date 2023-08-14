Magic Johnson Thanks Yacht Staff for a ‘Tremendous Six Weeks’ as He Wraps Up European Vacation

Magic Johnson is feeling grateful as his luxurious yacht vacation with his wife Earlitha "Cookie" Johnson comes to an end.

Magic and Cookie, both 64, have been enjoying a romantic final leg of their trip after weeks of traveling with family and friends.

On Saturday, the NBA legend thanked the staff for an "incredible early birthday dinner and celebration" after a "tremendous" six weeks aboard the Phoenix 2 yacht in a post on Instagram.

The staff went all out for Magic's early birthday festivities, complete with a thoughtful display of photos of the couple from over the years.

"The planning that went into my celebration was best in class," Magic continued. "Everyone helped set up pictures of Cookie and I throughout the years; college to getting married and present day!"

Magic's post continued: "I want to thank all of the staff and crew for their effort, and send a special thank you to Chef Hannah Rose for this beautiful birthday cake."

Chef Rose created a unique design for Magic's cake, with "the Commanders and Lakers front and center, which I love," he said.

"She is the best pastry chef that Cookie and I have ever experienced and her partner-in-crime, Chef Daisy, is the best chef we've ever had in our 30+ years of renting yachts," he added.

Magic encouraged his 3.5 million Instagram followers to follow both chefs. "You can follow Daisy at @thegirlyachtchef and Hannah Rose at @hannahroseyachtchef," he wrote.



"This has been one of our best vacations because of the staff, chefs and the yacht. Thank you for a tremendous 6 weeks!"

The boat accommodates 12 guests and offers seven cabins, including a split-level master apartment accessed by its own staircase, and a private terrace with a Jacuzzi, according to its website.

The couple, who have been married for over three decades, have been traveling through Europe with his family since early July. Magic began chronicling the trip on July 5 when he and Cookie visited the restaurant Michelangelo in Antibes, France.

Michael Jordan, Samuel L. Jackson and Judge Greg Mathis all joined the Johnsons aboard their yacht this summer. “Tonight we enjoyed an incredible dinner at the world-famous Da Paolino Ristorante aka the lemon tree restaurant in Capri, Italy!” Johnson wrote on July 12. “AND I got to hang out with my great friend and the greatest basketball player to ever live, Michael Jordan, and his wife Yvette, Sam and LaTanya Jackson, Judge Greg and Linda Mathis, and John and Vicki Palmer.”

As the trip comes to an end, Magic will prepare for his first season as an NFL owner. He is a member of the Washington Commanders' new ownership group, led by Apollo Global Management co-founder Josh Harris.

The group took ownership of the team after all 32 NFL owners approved the deal on July 20. The deal is reportedly worth $6 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal.



During a break from his vacation, the NBA legend returned to the United States for an appearance on the Today show, where he called the venture a "great opportunity" and reflected on what it means to become an NFL owner as a Black man.

“Breaking these barriers and going through these doors is important to me... as a proud Black man,” Johnson told Today host Craig Melvin through tears on July 21. "You got me choking up now."

“I don’t know why God blessed me with these opportunities, but I’m going to excel, not only for myself, but my family, but for all African Americans, making sure we can see [ourselves] in these seats," the NBA Hall of Famer said. “And I want people to know that we can do the job."

