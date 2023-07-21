Magic Johnson Tears Up Discussing New NFL Ownership as ‘Proud Black Man’: 'This is a Great Opportunity'

The NBA legend joined a group led by billionaire Josh Harris to own the Washington Commanders: “Breaking these barriers and going through these doors is important to me"

Published on July 21, 2023 10:56AM EDT
Magic Johnson Washington Commanders
Magic Johnson attends the Los Angeles premiere of Apple's "They Call Me Magic" at Regency Village Theatre on April 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo:

Getty Images

Magic Johnson is tearing up about his new place in the NFL.

The NBA legend, 63, told the Today show on Thursday that being a Black man taking part ownership of the Washington Commanders is “a great opportunity.”

“Breaking these barriers and going through these doors is important to me,” Johnson said in the interview withToday host Craig Melvin “As a proud Black man,” he added, becoming tearful, “You got me choking up now.”

“I don’t know why God blessed me with these opportunities, but I’m going to excel, not only for myself, but my family, but for all African Americans, making sure we can see [ourselves] in these seats,” the former Los Angeles Lakers star continued. “And I want people to know that we can do the job."

The franchise was sold to a group headed by Josh Harris — a billionaire and co-founder of Apollo Global Management — after all 32 NFL owners voted their approval on Thursday, CNN reported. Harris also owns the majority of the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and has a stake in the NHL’s New Jersey Devils. The deal is worth a reported $6 billion, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Johnson and billionaire Mitch Rales — Harris’ longtime partner in sports business — are part of the new ownership group for the Commanders.

Washington commanders sale
Washington Commanders fans celebrate after NFL team owners unanimously approved Josh Harris's purchase of the team from Daniel Snyder, at The Bullpen's "Burgundy and Sold" party on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

Getty Images

“Josh will be a great addition to the NFL,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said of Harris, per the outlet. “He has a remarkable record in business, sports, and in his communities. The diverse group that Josh has put together is outstanding for its business acumen and strong Washington ties and we welcome them to the NFL as well.”

The Thursday deal coincided with the NFL disclosing in a press release that it has levied a $60 million penalty on the Washington Commanders’ former owner, Dan Snyder, following the findings of an independent investigation conducted by former U.S. Attorney and SEC Chair Mary Jo White " into allegations of misconduct and financial improprieties made by former employees of the Washington Commanders."

The club and Snyder have denied any wrongdoing, per a report from the ABC.

As a new part-owner, Johnson took to Twitter on Thursday to share thoughts on his new venture.

“God is so good...I still can't believe it!,” he wrote. “I am currently living in an answered prayer. Since beginning my journey as an athlete and now businessman and team owner, it's all been a dream that has come full circle.”

"I grew up playing football as a kid, I’m a huge NFL fan, and I watch games every week. Now, I get to co-own a storied franchise, the Washington Commanders," Johnson added in the tweet.

He continued, "I’m especially thankful to Josh Harris who allowed me to be one of his partners with the Commanders. He is an amazing man, great friend, incredible businessman, proven owner and winner with the Philadelphia 76ers. Josh and his team have been first class throughout this entire process. Our ownership team is committed to the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia community and fanbase to bring a winning team and best in class organization."

