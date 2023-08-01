Magic Johnson Surprises 'Absolutely Stunning' Wife Cookie with Photoshoot in Greece

The basketball star has been documenting his and his family's European summer vacation through a series of Instagram posts

Magic Johnson's latest stop on his Europen vacation included a bit of romance.

For the past few days, the retired NBA star, 63, has been sharing scenes from his summer travels with his wife, Cookie Johnson, that have included stops in Italy, visits from their kids, and a masquerade-themed yacht party.

After arriving in Greece, Johnson celebrated his wife of over three decades by surprising her with a photoshoot in Santorini. He shared behind-the-scenes photos from the outdoor session in an Instagram post on Tuesday and gushed about his wife's attire.

"Today I surprised my beautiful wife Cookie and her girlfriends Gina, Lita, and Tamiko with a photo shoot with the famous Flying Dresses Santorini!" he wrote in the caption. "My wife Cookie looks absolutely STUNNING in her gold flying dress! 😍😍😍"

The photo collection included solo shots of Cookie and pictures of her and her friends, who posed next to her in similar blue, pink, and red dresses. Their stop on the Mediterranean island also included an "incredible" steakhouse dinner at the Adronis Arcadia Hotel.

The NBA Hall of Famer shared in another Instagram post filled with videos of the scenic tourist spot alongside the caption, "Santorini is absolutely beautiful! We had a great day and enjoyed an incredible dinner at Beefbar at Hotel Andronis Arcadia, one of the top steakhouses in the world!"

For the dinner date, Johnson wore a blue Gucci shirt paired with white pants and sneakers. Cookie opted for a long tan-colored dress paired with heeled mule sandals and a white Louis Vuitton purse.

One of Johnson's 3.5 million Instagram followers complemented their outfits by writing in the comment section, "Cookie always manages to look so pressed on vacation💅🏾." Another social media user thanked the basketball star for sharing photos from the travel stop by writing, "Thanks for sharing, happy to see you and your wife enjoying your best years!!"

Magic Johnson Surprises Wife Cookie with Surprise Photoshoot in Santorini

magic johnson/instagram

The former athlete expressed during an appearance on the Jennifer Hudson Show in September that he knew he wanted to marry his now wife from the moment they first met at a college party.

After marking 30 years of marriage in 2021, he celebrated their love story in an Instagram post.

"Cookie, our 30 year marriage has been the best time of my life," he wrote at the time. "Ever since the day I laid eyes on you in 1978, I knew you were the one for me. I thank God every day for you and for bringing you into my life! You’ve made me a better man, person, husband, father, and businessman."

