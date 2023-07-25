Magic Johnson's Star-Studded Summer Vacation: Every Incredible Photo

The former NBA star is living the life with his family and A-list pals like Michael Jordan and Samuel L. Jackson

By
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan is Director of Digital Specials and Features at PEOPLE, as well as the editor of Stories to Make You Smile. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2008.
Published on July 25, 2023 04:15PM EDT
The fashion on Magic Johnson's incredible italian vacation
Photo:

Cookie Johnson/Instagram

Every celebrity is on vacation right now ... and half of them seem to be on vacation with Magic Johnson. The basketball great (and newly minted Washington Commanders co-owner) has been enjoying summer with his family and a slew of celebrity friends, including Samuel L. Jackson and Michael Jordan. Check out the best of the crew's sunny snaps!

01 of 16

Dinner Dates

Johnson first started posting on July 5, kicking things off with a dinner at Michelangelo restaurant in Antibes, France, with wife Cookie, plus Sam and LaTanya Jackson, Greg and Linda Mathis and John and Vicki Palmer.

"Our great friend Mamo always treats us to a good time and even better food," he wrote.

02 of 16

On a Boat

How's that for a ride?! The group posed on their yacht, the "beautiful" Phoenix 2.

03 of 16

American Way

The pals' 4th of July celebration included a festive dance party.

04 of 16

Fine Dining

Talk about dinner with a view! With a picture-perfect coastline behind them, Johnson and his crew dined on veggie fried rice, chicken fried rice, turkey spring rolls, General Tso’s chicken, black pepper beef, grilled vegetables, sweet and sour prawns, king crab with ginger dressing, Asian slaw, Chinese chicken soup and lobster, Jackson shared. To finish it off: banana and peach gelato, all courtesy Chef Daisy (pictured).

05 of 16

Italian Job

Next stop: Portofino, "our favorite city," Johnson shared.

06 of 16

Something Fishy

"We had an amazing lunch at Cala di Volpe Barbeque Restaurant in Hotel Cala di Volpe and the fresh sea bass was amazing," Johnson wrote. "Of course since we are in Italy, you know I had to have pizza and pasta for lunch as well, and look who I ran into. The great Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeff Lurie and the voice of the NFL Al Michaels!"

07 of 16

Table Mates

"Another day in paradise," Johnson captioned his July 10 post.

08 of 16

Growing Group

Some new faces joined the club on July 12: Michael Jordan and his wife, Yvette Prieto.

"Tonight we enjoyed an incredible dinner at the world-famous Da Paolino Ristorante aka the lemon tree restaurant in Capri, Italy! AND I got to hang out with my great friend and the greatest basketball player to ever live, Michael Jordan," Johnson shared.

09 of 16

People Person

During a shopping trip in Capri, Johnson was swarmed by a group of young admirers.

"I met so many amazing young fans! I’m blown away because none of them were even born when I was playing basketball," he wrote. "We were in the store today and they were all chanting 'Magic, Magic.' "

10 of 16

Chance Meeting

Another day, another celeb run-in, this time with legendary music exec Clive Davis.

11 of 16

When Life Gives You Lemons

Johnson's trip to Positano brought gorgeous views and "the biggest lemons I've ever seen in my life!"

12 of 16

Family Time

On July 16, the Johnson family came aboard, including Magic and Cookie's kids Andre, EJ and Elisa, their daughter-in-law Lisa and grandkids Gigi and Avery.

13 of 16

Going Retro

Who doesn't love a theme night?! The Phoenix 2 staff threw a '70s party for everyone on board, dubbing it the 'Soul Boat.' Check out Samuel L. Jackson's fly style!

14 of 16

Moment to Reflect

After dining at Quattro Passi in Nerano, Italy, Johnson reflected on his good fortune.

"It’s nothing like quality family time and Cookie and I are just thrilled that God blessed us with an amazing and awesome family," he shared.

15 of 16

Water Works

After taking a brief break to wrap up the Washington Commanders deal, Johnson was back on July 24, joining his family in Sicily. There, he shared this video of his grandson Avery — on a hoverboard!

16 of 16

Special Spot

The family's July 24 dinner was in an extra-cool place: the San Domenico Palace, Taormina a Four Seasons Hotel in Sicily, where The White Lotus 2 was filmed.

