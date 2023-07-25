01 of 16 Dinner Dates Johnson first started posting on July 5, kicking things off with a dinner at Michelangelo restaurant in Antibes, France, with wife Cookie, plus Sam and LaTanya Jackson, Greg and Linda Mathis and John and Vicki Palmer. "Our great friend Mamo always treats us to a good time and even better food," he wrote.

02 of 16 On a Boat How's that for a ride?! The group posed on their yacht, the "beautiful" Phoenix 2.

03 of 16 American Way The pals' 4th of July celebration included a festive dance party.

04 of 16 Fine Dining Talk about dinner with a view! With a picture-perfect coastline behind them, Johnson and his crew dined on veggie fried rice, chicken fried rice, turkey spring rolls, General Tso’s chicken, black pepper beef, grilled vegetables, sweet and sour prawns, king crab with ginger dressing, Asian slaw, Chinese chicken soup and lobster, Jackson shared. To finish it off: banana and peach gelato, all courtesy Chef Daisy (pictured).

05 of 16 Italian Job Next stop: Portofino, "our favorite city," Johnson shared.

06 of 16 Something Fishy "We had an amazing lunch at Cala di Volpe Barbeque Restaurant in Hotel Cala di Volpe and the fresh sea bass was amazing," Johnson wrote. "Of course since we are in Italy, you know I had to have pizza and pasta for lunch as well, and look who I ran into. The great Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeff Lurie and the voice of the NFL Al Michaels!"

07 of 16 Table Mates "Another day in paradise," Johnson captioned his July 10 post.

08 of 16 Growing Group Some new faces joined the club on July 12: Michael Jordan and his wife, Yvette Prieto. "Tonight we enjoyed an incredible dinner at the world-famous Da Paolino Ristorante aka the lemon tree restaurant in Capri, Italy! AND I got to hang out with my great friend and the greatest basketball player to ever live, Michael Jordan," Johnson shared.

09 of 16 People Person During a shopping trip in Capri, Johnson was swarmed by a group of young admirers. "I met so many amazing young fans! I’m blown away because none of them were even born when I was playing basketball," he wrote. "We were in the store today and they were all chanting 'Magic, Magic.' "

10 of 16 Chance Meeting Another day, another celeb run-in, this time with legendary music exec Clive Davis.

11 of 16 When Life Gives You Lemons Johnson's trip to Positano brought gorgeous views and "the biggest lemons I've ever seen in my life!"

12 of 16 Family Time On July 16, the Johnson family came aboard, including Magic and Cookie's kids Andre, EJ and Elisa, their daughter-in-law Lisa and grandkids Gigi and Avery.

13 of 16 Going Retro Who doesn't love a theme night?! The Phoenix 2 staff threw a '70s party for everyone on board, dubbing it the 'Soul Boat.' Check out Samuel L. Jackson's fly style!

14 of 16 Moment to Reflect After dining at Quattro Passi in Nerano, Italy, Johnson reflected on his good fortune.



"It’s nothing like quality family time and Cookie and I are just thrilled that God blessed us with an amazing and awesome family," he shared.

15 of 16 Water Works After taking a brief break to wrap up the Washington Commanders deal, Johnson was back on July 24, joining his family in Sicily. There, he shared this video of his grandson Avery — on a hoverboard!