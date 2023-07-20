All the High-Fashion Moments from Magic Johnson’s Family Vacation — Including Samuel L. Jackson’s Bell Bottoms

Magic Johnson and his family and friends are having quite the stylish vacation.

The NBA legend, 63, and his wife, Cookie, have been traveling across Europe in a super yacht with family and friends — and each fabulous photo the pair posts on Instagram reveals a new stylish ensemble.

And over the past few days, both Johnson and his wife shared images from their different stops and events during the vacation – including several of their kids and grandkids.

Magic Johnson and family. Magic Johnson/Instagram

A recent series of photos featured a snap of his family, including his Cookie; children, Andre, EJ and Elisa; daughter-in-law Lisa and grandkids Gigi and Avery, who were all wearing various shades of navy, white and black as they posed inside the restaurant.

Cookie’s navy and white checked jumpsuit matched Johnson’s navy and white plaid shorts and navy button-up shirt. EJ wore a figure-fitting white dress with a mock turtleneck and Elisa was gorgeous in a floor-length black silk dress.

Magic Johnson and family. Magic Johnson/Instagram

“It’s nothing like quality family time and Cookie and I are just thrilled that God blessed us with an amazing and awesome family,” Johnson ended his caption.

In the photo, Cookie was wearing a gold, white and black silk slip dress with black spaghetti straps and black sandals. EJ rocked a white two-piece outfit, featuring a white bra top and black see-through bell-bottom mesh pants. The look was finished with white shell necklaces of varying lengths. Elisa was elegant in a strapless black silk dress and black sandals.

Magic Johnson and friends. Cookie Johnson/Instagram

Another photo from the trip showed Johnson dining alongside friends Michael Jordan, Samuel L. Jackson and Judge Greg Mathis and their wives at Da Paolino Ristorante in Capri, Italy. Cookie wore a gorgeous bright yellow dress with black leather trim detail and paired gold sandals with the outfit.

Johnson wore a red, green, black and yellow Dolce & Gabbana shirt with black pants and black shoes.

Magic and Cookie Johnson. Cookie Johnson/Instagram

On July 16, Cookie posted a series of killer photos from a themed "Soul Night" on the super yacht. In the photos, Johnson sported a colorful tunic with white pants while Cookie rocked a one-piece, long-sleeve black and white psychedelic jumpsuit complete with bell sleeves and bottoms. They both topped off their outfits with stellar '70s sunglasses.



Don't miss scrolling through the carousel of Instagrams, though, or you won't see Jackson and his wife in their soul outfits. Yes, Mr. Snakes on a Plane himself came on board this yacht with a pair of skintight bell bottoms and absolutely rocked them. And his wife did the same and smashed it.

Magic and Cookie Johnson. Cookie Johnson/Instagram

Before hitting Portofino for dinner, Johnson posted a photo of the stunning couple in perhaps their most coordinated outfit of the trip, The basketball legend wore a Louis Vuitton white T-shirt with "Vuitton" written across the front in dark pink with white pants and shoes and Cookie wore a white and dark pink jacket and skirt ensemble.

Magic Johnson and family. Cookie Johnson/Instagram

On July 5, the Hall of Famer posted a photo from his yacht alongside his friends. In the pic, which featured several couples sitting on the grand staircase of the yacht, the pair perfectly color coordinated their outfits. Cookie wore a white floral sundress featuring orange, green and yellow flowers and Johnson wore a white shirt and pants that matched the florals of his wife's dress wonderfully.

