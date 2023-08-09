Magic Johnson Looks Back on a 'Beautiful Week' of Solo Time with Wife Cookie on Yacht Vacation

The retired NBA star said he and his wife enjoyed a week of "hanging out, dating, reminiscing" and binging TV shows together

Published on August 9, 2023
Magic Johnson Looks Back on a 'Beautiful Week' with Wife Cookie as the Couple Get Alone Time on Yacht Vacation
Magic Johnson and his wife Earlitha "Cookie" Johnson enjoyed a romantic week together amid their epic summer travels.

The retired basketball star, 63, said he and Cookie, 64, "shared a beautiful night in Dubrovnik, Croatia" and enjoyed dinner at the Nautika Restaurant.

"The view was spectacular and the food was amazing," Magic wrote in the Instagram caption, alongside a carousel of sweet photos with his wife.

Magic Johnson Looks Back on a 'Beautiful Week' with Wife Cookie as the Couple Get Alone Time on Yacht Vacation

Magic Johnson/Instagram

Beyond the "amazing" food at dinner, Magic said the Nautika Restaurant was also "right behind" Fort Lovrijenac – "where Game of Thrones was filmed!"

Magic added that he and his wife of over three decades enjoyed "a beautiful week" of "hanging out, dating, reminiscing and watching Special Ops: Lioness with Zoe Saldana, Hijack with Idris Elba and other TV shows and movies."

Magic Johnson Looks Back on a 'Beautiful Week' with Wife Cookie as the Couple Get Alone Time on Yacht Vacation

Magic Johnson/Instagram

Johnson has been traveling through Europe with his family since early July. He began chronicling the trip on July 5 when he and Cookie visited the restaurant Michelangelo in Antibes, France. They've also had several famous friends come with them, including Samuel L. Jackson and his wife LaTanya, Michael Jordan and his wife Yvette and Judge Greg Mathis and his wife Linda.

Amid the long vacation, Johnson flew back to the U.S. for the announcement that he and others have purchased the Washington Commanders, led by Apollo Global Management co-founder Josh Harris. The group took ownership of the team after all 32 NFL owners approved the deal on July 20 in a deal reportedly worth $6 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal

During the break from Magic's vacation, he appeared on the Today show, where he called it a "great opportunity" and reflected on what it means to become an NFL owner as a Black man.

Magic Johnson and Family Show Off Commanders Merch During Yacht Vacation

Twitter/MagicJohnson

“Breaking these barriers and going through these doors is important to me... as a proud Black man,” Magic told Today host Craig Melvin through tears on July 21. "You got me choking up now."

“I don’t know why God blessed me with these opportunities, but I’m going to excel, not only for myself, but my family, but for all African Americans, making sure we can see [ourselves] in these seats," the NBA Hall of Famer said. “And I want people to know that we can do the job."

