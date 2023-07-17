Magic Johnson ‘Excited’ to Have Kids EJ, Andre, Elisa and Their Families Join for Yacht Vacation

The family is currently cruising the Mediterranean aboard a super yacht called the Phoenix II

By
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work previously appeared in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, The Dallas Morning News, Eater and other publications.
Published on July 17, 2023 03:41PM EDT
Magic Johnson Continues His European Vacation
Photo:

Instagram/magicjohnson

It’s family time onboard Magic Johnson’s super yacht!

On Instagram Sunday, the NBA legend and his wife Cookie welcomed their children and grandchildren on their chartered boat, the Phoenix II, as the Johnsons continue their epic tour of Mediterranean ports.

”Cookie and I are excited to have our kids Andre, EJ, Elisa, our daughter-in-law Lisa and grandkids Gigi and Avery join us on the yacht!” Magic, 63, wrote alongside a photo of the happy group, posed on the deck, in front of a dramatic backdrop of seaside cliffs.

In another photo, Magic and Cookie smile for the camera, with the basketball icon donning slacks and loafers and his wife wearing a sleeveless Prada dress.

Also on Sunday, Magic shared in another post that the crew on their yacht threw them a 70’s-themed party.

“The other night, the Phoenix II crew did an amazing job of throwing us a 70s party!” Magic wrote, alongside a group shot that featured friends including Samuel L. Jackson, who sported pleated flared pants. “We all dressed up and had a blast!!"

Magic Johnson Vacations with Jordan, Samuel L, etc in Italy

Earvin "Magic" Johnson/Instagram

For the past few weeks, the Hall of Famer has been sharing glimpses of his annual European vacation — which has featured famous faces this year, as it has in the past.

Last week, Jackson, Michael Jordan, Judge Greg Mathis and their wives joined in on the fun on the 296-foot boat, which features seven cabins including a split-level master apartment accessed by its own staircase, and a private terrace with a Jacuzzi, according to its website.

In many of the excursions off the boat, the group indulged at some of the region’s finest restaurants.

“Tonight we enjoyed an incredible dinner at the world-famous Da Paolino Ristorante aka the lemon tree restaurant in Capri, Italy!” Johnson wrote. “AND I got to hang out with my great friend and the greatest basketball player to ever live, Michael Jordan, and his wife Yvette, Sam and LaTanya Jackson, Judge Greg and Linda Mathis, and John and Vicki Palmer.”

