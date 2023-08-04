Magic Johnson’s Summer Vacation Continues with ‘Greek God and Goddess Extravaganza’

The basketball legend and his friends wore togas in his latest post from Greece

By
Daniel S. Levine
Daniel Levine author photo
Daniel S. Levine
Published on August 4, 2023 01:24AM EDT
Photo:

magic johnson/instagram

Magic Johnson's star-studded vacation in Greece continued with an "extravaganza" fit for the basketball gods.

The retired basketball star, 63, and his wife Earlitha "Cookie" Johnson joined their friends on the Phoenix 2 yacht for a toga party, as seen in new photos Johnson shared Thursday on Instagram. Johnson and Cookie, 64, both wore gold laurels around their heads, with Johnson in a white toga and Cookie in a white dress.

"The Phoenix 2 crew put on a Greek god and goddess extravaganza tonight on the yacht," Johnson captioned the photos. "We had so much fun dressing up and dancing and Chef Daisy prepared an outstanding spread for us to enjoy! What a beautiful sunset tonight in Greece."

Magic Johnson, his wife Cookie Johnson, and their friends.

magic johnson/instagram

Hours before the party, Johnson took out a jet ski in Myrtos Bay on Kefalonia Island. "There is no greater thrill for me than being out on the water and seeing some beautiful coastlines, especially in a country like Greece," he captioned a gallery of clips and photos from his jet ski adventure.

Johnson has been traveling through Europe with his family since early July. He began chronicling the trip on July 5 when he and Cookie visited the restaurant Michelangelo in Antibes, France. Samuel L. Jackson joined Johnson in a few photos in July, including one with music mogul Clive Davis.

Between all of the fun in the sun, Johnson flew back to the U.S. for his latest business venture. He is a member of the Washington Commanders' new ownership group, led by Apollo Global Management co-founder Josh Harris. The group took ownership of the team after all 32 NFL owners approved the deal on July 20. The deal is reportedly worth $6 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal

During his break from the vacation, Johnson appeared on the Today show, where he called it a "great opportunity" and reflected on what it means to become an NFL owner as a Black man.

“Breaking these barriers and going through these doors is important to me... as a proud Black man,” Johnson told Today host Craig Melvin through tears on July 21. "You got me choking up now."

“I don’t know why God blessed me with these opportunities, but I’m going to excel, not only for myself, but my family, but for all African Americans, making sure we can see [ourselves] in these seats," the NBA Hall of Famer said. “And I want people to know that we can do the job."

Johnson also called this the "biggest achievement" of his business career and a "historic moment" for the Black community in a tweet. He also reminded fans of his personal ties to D.C., Maryland and Virginia. "The DMV community has embraced and supported me, and I am honored and ecstatic to be a co-owner of the Commanders franchise," he wrote.

After his visit to Washington, Johnson headed back to the Mediterranean with his family. Johnson and Cookie are parents to son EJ, 31, and daughter Elisa, 28. The former Los Angeles Lakers player also shares son Andre, 42, with ex-girlfriend Melissa Mitchell.

