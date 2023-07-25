Magic Johnson and Family Visit Sicily — and the 'White Lotus' Hotel! — as He Gets Back to European Vacation

“Our family had a great time today at the San Domenico Palace, Taormina," the NBA legend wrote on Instagram

Published on July 25, 2023 03:11PM EDT
Magic Johnson and His Family Visit Sicily as He Gets Back to European Vacation
Magic Johnson. Photo:

magicjohnson/Instagram

The Magic Johnson European vacation tour made its latest stop in Sicily, Italy, and the NBA legend couldn’t stop raving about the experience. 

In an Instagram post on Monday, Johnson shared several snaps of him and his family enjoying the surroundings of the luxurious San Domenico Palace in Taormina. It was a continuation of the Johnsons’ current tour of the continent via their 296-foot chartered boat, the Phoenix II, which Magic returned to after a brief trip to Washington, D.C. for the announcement that he, along with Josh Harris and other investors, had purchased the Washington Commanders football team.

“Our family had a great time today at the San Domenico Palace, Taormina, a Four Seasons Hotel in Sicily,” the basketball star wrote in the post’s caption, “where we enjoyed an incredible dinner at Restaurant Anciovi."

“A lot of the art and artifacts in the hotel are from the 1800s and fun fact, season 2 of White Lotus was filmed on the property! I recommend anyone traveling to Sicily, Italy stay in the hotel and eat at Anciovi!”


According to its website, San Domenico Palace is situated on a rocky promontory above the Ionian Sea. Among the hotel’s highlights are a clifftop infinity pool, its gardens, and Michelin-starred dining. 

Season 2 of The White Lotus was filmed at the hotel, and the show’s executive producer, David Bernad, told PEOPLE last year that the place has so much personality. "Taormina is this very ancient city up in the hills and you feel the history and the life that's been lived there," he said. 

The White Lotus Season 2 - Episode 2 Jennifer Coolidge, Jon Gries
The White Lotus Season 2.

Fabio Lovino/HBO

For the last few weeks, Johnson has been posting photos on Instagram of his family’s European vacation, which have included parts of France and the Mediterranean. Joining him in the fun most recently have been his wife Cookie and their children and grandchildren. 

”Cookie and I are excited to have our kids Andre, EJ, Elisa, our daughter-in-law Lisa and grandkids Gigi and Avery join us on the yacht!," he wrote in a post dated July 16.

At one point during the excursion, the yacht’s crew threw a '70s-themed party aboard the vessel. “The other night, the Phoenix II crew did an amazing job of throwing us a 70s party! “We all dressed up and had a blast!!" Johnson wrote, accompanied by a group shot that included such friends as Samuel L. Jackson

Throughout the vacation, Johnson was joined by other famous friends, including another NBA great, as he wrote in another post: “Tonight we enjoyed an incredible dinner at the world-famous Da Paolino Ristorante aka the lemon tree restaurant in Capri, Italy! AND I got to hang out with my great friend and the greatest basketball player to ever live, Michael Jordan, and his wife Yvette, Sam and LaTanya Jackson, Judge Greg and Linda Mathis, and John and Vicki Palmer.”

Magic Johnson and His Family Visit Sicily as He Gets Back to European Vacation
Magic Johnson and His Family.

magicjohnson/Instagram

Johnson not only has had a busy summer vacationing, but he recently made another footprint in the business world: he became one of the new owners of the Washington Commanders after the NFL owners last week approved the sale of the team to a group headed by billionaire Josh Harris for $6.05 billion. In a TODAY interview, Johnson described being a part owner of an NFL franchise as “the biggest thing I’ve ever done in my life.”

