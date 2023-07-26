Magic Johnson and His Family Proudly Show Off Washington Commanders 'Swag' Aboard Yacht in Greece

The NBA legend became a part-owner of the NFL team as part of a group led by billionaire Josh Harris

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye, Writer/Reporter - Sports
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE covering sports. Her previous work appears in The New York Post and Popstar! Magazine.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 26, 2023 03:41PM EDT
Magic Johnson and Family Show Off Commanders Merch During Yacht Vacation
Photo:

Twitter/MagicJohnson

Magic Johnson couldn't wait to show off his new NFL team's "swag" while vacationing in Greece with his family.

The former NBA legend, 63, shared a sweet photo of his family sporting their new Washington Commanders merchandise as Johnson prepares for his first season as an owner of the team.

In a tweet, Johnson wrote, "My family and I rocking our new Commanders swag on the yacht today in Greece," alongside the photo.

The enthusiastic post comes days after Johnson, who became one of the new owners of the Washington Commanders in a sale headed by billionaire Josh Harris for $6.05 billion, spoke about the opportunity, calling it "the biggest thing I’ve ever done in my life," in an interview with Today.

“Breaking these barriers and going through these doors is important to me,” Johnson said in the interview with host Craig Melvin “As a proud Black man,” he added, before becoming tearful — “You got me choking up now.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

The Johnson squad was all smiles posing for the pic as they continued their European vacation on Tuesday. Before stopping in Greece, the group enjoyed the luxurious San Domenico Palace in Taormina.

The fashion on Magic Johnson's incredible italian vacation

Cookie Johnson/Instagram

In an Instagram post on Monday, Johnson shared several snaps of him and his family during their travels — including a stop at the hotel that was famously the setting for the second season of HBO's hit series White Lotus.

“A lot of the art and artifacts in the hotel are from the 1800s and fun fact, season 2 of White Lotus was filmed on the property! I recommend anyone traveling to Sicily, Italy stay in the hotel and eat at Anciovi!”

The NBA legend is traveling with his wife, Earlitha "Cookie" Johnson, their son EJ, 31, and daughter Elisa, 28, as well as Johnson's first child, son Andre, 42, with ex-girlfriend Melissa Mitchell, and two of his grandchildren.

Earlier on the trip, the former NBA star had been traveling around the Mediterranean with some of his friends, including Michael JordanSamuel L. Jackson and Judge Greg Mathis.

Related Articles
Anne de Paula Says She and Joel Embiid Are Made for Each Other After The Model and NBA Star Married Saturday
Anne de Paula Says She and Joel Embiid Are ‘Made for Each Other,’ Shares Photos from Hamptons Wedding
Shareef OâNeal Recalls Dad Shaquille's 'Best Advice' During His Grueling Recovery from 2018 Heart Transplant
Shaquille O'Neal's Son Shareef Talks Undergoing Heart Surgery at Age 18 and 'Scary' Return to Basketball
Magic Johnson and His Family Visit Sicily as He Gets Back to European Vacation
Magic Johnson and Family Visit Sicily — and the 'White Lotus' Hotel! — as He Gets Back to European Vacation
Damar Hamlin Sends Prayers to Bronny James Amid USC Star's Cardiac Arrest
Damar Hamlin Sends 'Prayers' to Bronny James and Family After 18-Year-Old's Cardiac Arrest
Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, MA. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
LeBron James' Son Bronny, 18, Suffers Cardiac Arrest During USC Basketball Workout
Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings warms up prior to the NFC Wild Card playoff game against the New York Giants
Kirk Cousins Says Quarterbacks Like Tom Brady and Drew Brees 'Set the Bar High' for Playing Longer (Exclusive)
Damar Hamlin Pays Emotional First Visit to Cincinnati Hospital Since Cardiac Arrest
Damar Hamlin Returns to the Cincinnati Hospital That Saved His Life: 'My 3rd Home'
Leon Marchand Breaks Michael Phelps' Last Individual Record
French Swimmer Leon Marchand Breaks Michael Phelps' Last Remaining Individual World Record
Anthony Rizzo Changes Walk-Up Music to Taylor Swift Song
Yankees' Anthony Rizzo Bats 4-for-4 After Changing Walk-Up Song to Taylor Swift: ‘It’s Her Summer’
ophia Smith #11 of the United States celebrates scoring during the first half of the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group E match between USA and Vietnam
USWNT's Sophia Smith Dedicates World Cup Goal to Late Teammate Katie Meyer: 'We Just Want to Honor Her'
Tom Brady, Irina Shayk
Tom Brady and Irina Shayk Have Been in Touch 'for a Few Weeks': 'There Is a Spark,' Says Source (Exclusive)
Irina Shayk gets picked up by Tom Brady Friday evening at The Bel Air Hotel
Tom Brady Photographed Flirting with Irina Shayk After Overnight Stay at Los Angeles Home
Jordan Addison walks the red carpet at National WWI Museum and Memorial on April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Minnesota Vikings Rookie Jordan Addison Cited for Driving 140 MPH In a 55 MPH Zone, Police Say
Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder watches his team warm up prior to action against the Dallas Cowboys
Former Washington Commanders Owner Dan Snyder Fined $60M for Sexual Harassment, Withholding Revenue
Magic Johnson Washington Commanders
Magic Johnson Tears Up Discussing New NFL Ownership as ‘Proud Black Man’: 'This is a Great Opportunity'
Jaguars coach Kevin Maxen comes out as gay
Jacksonville Jaguars' Kevin Maxen Becomes First Male Coach to Come Out as Gay in Major U.S. Sports