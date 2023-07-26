Magic Johnson couldn't wait to show off his new NFL team's "swag" while vacationing in Greece with his family.

The former NBA legend, 63, shared a sweet photo of his family sporting their new Washington Commanders merchandise as Johnson prepares for his first season as an owner of the team.

In a tweet, Johnson wrote, "My family and I rocking our new Commanders swag on the yacht today in Greece," alongside the photo.

The enthusiastic post comes days after Johnson, who became one of the new owners of the Washington Commanders in a sale headed by billionaire Josh Harris for $6.05 billion, spoke about the opportunity, calling it "the biggest thing I’ve ever done in my life," in an interview with Today.

“Breaking these barriers and going through these doors is important to me,” Johnson said in the interview with host Craig Melvin “As a proud Black man,” he added, before becoming tearful — “You got me choking up now.”

The Johnson squad was all smiles posing for the pic as they continued their European vacation on Tuesday. Before stopping in Greece, the group enjoyed the luxurious San Domenico Palace in Taormina.

Cookie Johnson/Instagram

In an Instagram post on Monday, Johnson shared several snaps of him and his family during their travels — including a stop at the hotel that was famously the setting for the second season of HBO's hit series White Lotus.

“A lot of the art and artifacts in the hotel are from the 1800s and fun fact, season 2 of White Lotus was filmed on the property! I recommend anyone traveling to Sicily, Italy stay in the hotel and eat at Anciovi!”



The NBA legend is traveling with his wife, Earlitha "Cookie" Johnson, their son EJ, 31, and daughter Elisa, 28, as well as Johnson's first child, son Andre, 42, with ex-girlfriend Melissa Mitchell, and two of his grandchildren.

Earlier on the trip, the former NBA star had been traveling around the Mediterranean with some of his friends, including Michael Jordan, Samuel L. Jackson and Judge Greg Mathis.

