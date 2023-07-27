Magic Johnson and Family Don Masquerade Headpieces for 'Another Amazing Party' on Super Yacht in Europe

The NBA legend and his family enjoyed a masquerade-themed soiree Thursday while cruising the Mediterranean

Magic Johnson’s epic European summer adventure continues — with a party!

On Thursday, the 63-year-old NBA legend offered another Instagram update as he and his extended family enjoy their Mediterranean adventure on board their chartered super yacht.

“The Phoenix 2 crew threw another amazing party tonight for us,” Johnson wrote alongside two photos of his own crew — including his wife Cookie; kids EJ, Andre, Elisa; daughter-in-law Lisa; and grandkids Gigi and Avery — ​​dressed up in headpieces and masks.

He added about the soiree, which was also attended by acupuncturist Jessica Moore: “It was masquerade-themed and our entire family and Jessica had a great time!”

It’s been a busy week for the retired superstar, who recently returned to the 296-foot yacht after a brief stateside tour where he announced that he had purchased the NFL’s Washington Commanders along with Josh Harris and other investors.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Johnson shared several snaps of himself and the family enjoying the surroundings of the luxurious San Domenico Palace in Taormina, Sicily, otherwise known as the hotel from season 2 of The White Lotus.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, he posted a cute photo of his family sporting Commanders merch, while their boat had docked in Greece.

Thursday’s masquerade party was not the only one that’s been thrown onboard the massive boat this summer.

Magic shared in a previous post that the crew on his yacht hosted a 70’s-themed dinner earlier this month.

“The other night, the Phoenix II crew did an amazing job of throwing us a 70s party!” Magic wrote, alongside a group shot that featured friends including Samuel L. Jackson, who sported pleated flared pants. “We all dressed up and had a blast!!"

For the past few weeks, the Hall of Famer has been sharing glimpses of his annual European vacation — which has featured famous faces this year, as it has in the past.

Magic Johnson and Family Show Off Commanders Merch During Yacht Vacation

Twitter/MagicJohnson

Jackson, Michael Jordan, Judge Greg Mathis and their wives joined in on the fun on the yacht, which features seven cabins, including a split-level master apartment accessed by its own staircase, and a private terrace with a Jacuzzi, according to its website.

In many of the excursions off the boat, the group indulged at some of the region’s finest fare — including one night when Jordan and Johnson were serenaded at Da Paolino Ristorante in Capri, Italy.

