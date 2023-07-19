Magic Johnson and Wife and Kids Continue European Vacation in Italy: 'Nothing Like Quality Family Time'

Magic Johnson is cherishing his family time.

The NBA legend, 63, who has been traveling across Europe in a super yacht, shared the latest glimpse into his family vacation as they stopped over in Nerano, Italy for a spectacular dinner night.

"My family and I enjoyed the most amazing meal prepared by Michelin Star Chef Antonio Mellino at Quattro Passi in Nerano, Italy this evening!,” he wrote on Instagram.

“This restaurant has over 12,000 wines and champagnes in its wine cellar. Chef Mellino prepared a fresh sea bass caught this morning and he knocked my socks off; it was the first time I had sea bass in gravy!” he continued. “And it was great to meet Chef Mellino’s awesome team.”

He showed off the one-of-a-kind dish in a photo alongside the chef, sporting a bright smile as he pointed at the food. Johnson wore a navy button down with checkered shorts as he also posed for photos alongside the dinner and waiting staff.

He completed the carousel with a snap of his family, including his wife Cookie; children, Andre, EJ and Elisa; daughter-in-law Lisa and grandkids Gigi and Avery, who were all wearing various shades of navy, white and black as they posed inside the restaurant.

“It’s nothing like quality family time and Cookie and I are just thrilled that God blessed us with an amazing and awesome family,” Johnson ended his caption.

Magic Johnson continues his European vacation with his family. Instagram/magicjohnson

On Tuesday, Johnson shared on Instagram that his family finally joined him aboard his yacht during his annual summer vacation, sharing a photo of the full Johnson brood posing on the deck with the bright blue ocean behind them.

”Cookie and I are excited to have our kids Andre, EJ, Elisa, our daughter-in-law Lisa and grandkids Gigi and Avery join us on the yacht!” Magic, 63, wrote alongside a photo of the happy group.

Magic Johnson poses alongside Michael Jordan, Samuel L. Jackson and George Mathis in Italy. Earvin "Magic" Johnson/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier on the trip, the former NBA star had been traveling around the Mediterranean with some of his friends, including Michael Jordan, Samuel L. Jackson and Judge Greg Mathis. He posted a photo of them with their wives as they dined at Da Paolino Ristorante in Capri, Italy.

Over recent weeks, the group traveled on the 296-foot boat visiting Greece and France. They enjoyed dinner at Michelangelo in Antibes and indulged in the fresh sea bass at the Hotel Cala di Volpe in Sardinia, according to Magic’s social media posts.

