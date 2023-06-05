Magic Johnson Tells Son EJ to 'Keep Living Your Truth' on 31st Birthday: 'Love Your Pure Heart'

In March, Magic told PEOPLE he's "so proud" of EJ for his taking control of his career and becoming a voice for the LGBTQ+ community

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 5, 2023 11:52 AM
EJ Johnson and Magic Johnson attend the Los Angeles premiere of Apple's "They Call Me Magic" at Regency Village Theatre on April 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty

NBA legend Magic Johnson penned a sweet tribute for his son EJ's 31st birthday.

Magic, 63, shared two photos with EJ, 31, including a family photo with EJ's mother, Cookie Johnson.

"Happy Birthday to my son, EJ," Magic wrote in the post's caption. "I love your pure heart and creativity! Keep living your truth, it’s what I love about you most! Have a great day!"

Cookie, 64, posted a similar message for EJ's birthday on Sunday. "Happy birthday, my @ejjohnson_! You are my great love! I pray that the Lord will have favor on you and bless you abundantly in your 31st year."

In March, Magic spoke to PEOPLE about the impact his son has had on the LGBTQ+ community.  "I love EJ's career. I think that EJ is really taking charge of his career and making his own decisions, and he knows how and what he wants to get into."

Magic Johnson, Cookie Johnson, and EJ Johnson attend opening night of "To Kill A Mocking Bird" at the Shubert Theatre on December 13, 2018 in New York City
Slaven Vlasic/Getty

EJ came out as gay in 2013 and went on to star as a lead in the reality series Rich Kids of Beverly Hills in 2019, where he began to grow a loyal fan base.

"I'm really proud of him because he's getting so involved and letting his voice help other people too," Magic told PEOPLE.

"He's always saying, 'You know what, Dad, I want to make sure everything that I do, that I enjoy it and that it sends the right message out there to my fans and the people who have always loved and supported me.' "

The basketball icon has seen his son grow into an inspiring voice for young people wanting to come out. "He's saving a lot of people's lives and people don't even know, and I'm so proud of him."

EJ Johnson attends the MCM Rodeo Drive Store Grand Opening Event at MCM Rodeo Drive on March 14, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California
Donato Sardella/Getty

Magic continues, "A lot of young people will call him and ask, 'How did you come out' or 'Can you help me? I haven't told my parents,' and man, he gives so much great advice."

