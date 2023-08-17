Maggie Rogers Reacts to Jane Fonda's Fangirling: 'Wanna Drink Martinis and Talk About Environmental Policy?'

"Saw Maggie Rogers at her first Hollywood Bowl concert. She’s a knockout!" Fonda captioned an Instagram video of the singer performing

Updated on August 17, 2023 05:25PM EDT
Maggie Rogers arrives at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, ane Fonda attends the premiere of "Book Club: The Next Chapter"
Maggie Rogers and Jane Fonda. Photo:

David Becker/Getty, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Would you believe us now if we said Jane Fonda is a Maggie Rogers fan? 

The 85 year-old actress and activist attended the “Light On” singer's debut at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles over the weekend, and she couldn’t help but applaud Rogers on social media afterward. 

“Saw Maggie Rogers at her first Hollywood Bowl concert. She’s a knockout!” Fonda wrote alongside a video of Rogers performing her hit song “Alaska.”

“Everybody seemed to know the words to all her songs and she’s the sexiest most sensual mover on stage I think I’ve ever seen,” Fonda raved. 

“She’s going to become huge,” the Grace and Frankie star added. “She’s also beautiful and joyful.”

Rogers, 29, responded to Fonda’s kind words by fangirling in the comments herself: “Good lordy Jane I love you so much. Wanna drink martinis and talk about environmental policy? You’re my hero.”

Rogers even took to her own Instagram story to repost Fonda’s video, writing, “I’m gunna pass out.” 

Maggie reacting to Jane's kind words about her performance
Maggie Rogers reacting to Jane Fonda's kind words about her performance.

Maggie Rogers/Instagram

The Grammy nominated alt-pop star is currently out on tour through October, where she’ll wrap up her performances in Austin, Texas. 

Like Fonda, Rogers is also outspoken about various issues, including reproductive rights and sustainability. 

Maggie Rogers performs during the Summer of '23 tour at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre on July 24, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolin
Maggie Rogers.

Jeff Hahne/Getty

Last month, she gave a shout out to her tour partners, Planned Parenthood, Musically Fed, HeadCount, r.Cup and more, which together tackle a variety of challenges from sexual healthcare to homelessness and food insecurity to voting registration and waste reduction. 

“You can register to vote + volunteer/donate to reproductive health in the lobby of every show,” Rogers added. 

Fonda meanwhile, spoke to PEOPLE in May about her own ongoing activism.

"I love this planet and want to do everything I can to protect it," she says. "I get really depressed because I read the science and I know what's happening and it's urgent and it could become catastrophic. It's just inconceivable to me to not do everything that I can."

