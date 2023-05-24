Nicole Lilienthal and Christopher "Chris" Thielk made it through decision day on Married at First Sight — and another milestone is on the horizon.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip from Wednesday night's episode, Nicole tells Chris she's started the process of changing her last name. "You made another legally binding commitment to me," she tells her husband. "So I know no one's going anywhere."

It was all a surprise to Chris, who suggested Nicole make the switch when she has a chance. "Eventually, when you feel comfortable and have time, your last name — that’s a legally thing,” he says while noting "there’s no rush on it."

From there, Nicole gets up from their dinner to show him she's already begun the paperwork. "It's funny that you should say that," she says, pulling a folder from her backpack.

Nicole then opens up about the significance of the name change. "Changing my last name is actually more important to me than I thought it would be," she the cameras. "I always viewed it as something you do when you get married, but it is an active choice. You don't have to change your last name."

Nicole also expresses what it means that her husband, Chris, is up for her taking on his name, too. “The fact that Chris isn't pressuring me to, and keeps saying it's my choice, makes me want to change it even more. So, it’s exciting,” she adds.

Nicole then tells Chris: “I just wanted you to see how committed I am to changing my last name so we can — not that we're not official now, but now, I will officially be Nicole Ashley Thielk and I will live at this new address with my husband. And our three crazy dogs."

Chris and Nicole first appeared on MAFS during the show's season 16 premiere — and fans have seen the two struggle to find common ground ever since. Some of their biggest disagreements have come from conversations about when they should exchange "I love yous" and when they should commit to moving in together after the series.

Despite conflicting hesitancies, the couple made it through Decision Day and has chosen to stay married as season 16 comes to a close.

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.










