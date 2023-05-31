Kirsten Grimes was left with a little bit of confusion after Married at First Sight's Decision Day.

Though she’s looking ahead at life alone, there’s still one lingering question about her soon-to-be ex-husband Shaq Dillon’s reaction to the final decision to get a divorce.

In PEOPLE's exclusive look at Wednesday night’s episode, she shares her thoughts with the other ladies during a floral arranging moment.

“My only question that I have for Shaquille — he started crying at Decision Day when he told me he wanted to get a divorce,” Kirsten says.

The women express shock at Shaq’s response — especially since he was the one who instigated the split.

“He said he wanted a divorce and started crying,” Kirsten reiterated over the surprised responses of her co-stars. “And I’m like, 'Why the hell are you crying? I should be crying. You’re telling me you wanna get a divorce from me.'"

Lifetime

Kirsten steps into her confidence, too, and expresses how she's aware of what Shaq is losing. “I know I’m a phenomenal woman. The fact that he’s like, ‘No, I don’t wanna see where this can go, and how' — I’m like, Shaquille, why did you start crying?” she adds.

It’s taken her time to actually want a conversation, but now she wants one that comes with answers. “At first, I was like, I don’t wanna be his friend. I don’t wanna talk to him. But, like, I need to know," says Kirsten.

Lifetime

Ahead of Decision Day, Shaq questioned if marriage was the right thing for him. “It's been very difficult for me, as a man, to really just try to step up to be the man you wanted me to be, that you needed me to be, to give you all of the charms that life has to offer,” he told his then-wife on a previous episode.

Kirsten also previously expressed she was “undecided” about staying married. “I still don't feel 100% emotionally connected to him and then sometimes I also don't feel like the physical connection is there, as well,” she said.

Now, closure is on the horizon. To cameras, Kirsten says, “Processing my feelings is always difficult for me. So, a part of me wants to talk to him about Decision Day just to see what made him make that decision, kind of get that closure so I can move forward.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.