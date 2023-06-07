Married at First Sight stars Dom and Clint are taking things to the next level!

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday night's episode, Dom and Clint join some of their cast members at Nashville-area axe-throwing bar Bad Axe. After Dom nearly hits the target with her axe, their costars all nervously look around as Dom suggests they all "turn around" and "close" their eyes.

"It's like a car crash," says Nicole, 33. "I don't want to look but I need my eyes to look immediately."

As Dom, 26, and Clint, 41, approach each other, they share a passionate kiss. They continue to smooch as their castmates shriek and cheer them on. Even Clint's ex-wife Gina, 35, shows the pair support by dancing and saying, "Yeah! Yeah!"

In a confessional, Clint notes how "cool" Dom is as he listed off several of her best qualities. "She's fun, she's young, she's vibrant. She's just adventurous," he begins.

Dom, who is all smiles and giggly, then tells Clint to "keep going."

"She's smart. She's cool. She's chill," he continues. "She looks good and her hair feels good. Lips feel good. There's things there."

And while the cast largely appears to be on board for their coupling, some are still confused by the shakeup.

"Didn't see that one coming," Airris, 39, says as Jasmine, 32, replies with a joke, "Nope! ... No more married at first sight. We swapping at 20th sight."

The pair initially matched with other people during the Lifetime show's 16th season. Clint was previously married to Gina but they chose to end their marriage. From Clint's perspective, he felt he was walking away "with my love for [a] companion." Gina felt that it wasn't "goodbye but see you later."

"That was something that I didn't anticipate, and it was a welcome surprise. I think I'm walking away with immense gratitude, but also new learnings about myself and a lot of happy memories," Clint told the cameras in a previous episode, while Gina added in her own confessional, "No matter how disappointing it might seem, there's always a learning lesson through it and you always come out stronger on the other end. So, I feel like this has definitely changed my life for the better."

As for Dom, she is now divorced from Mack. And while she appears to be moving on with Clint, her former spouse recently told PEOPLE that he was "absolutely" open to reconciliation.

"I have no ill will towards Dom at all," he said. "Sometimes you've got to do what's best for you, or what you think is best for you, and I think that's what she did. I've got love for Dom. Dom's a good person with a good heart, and I wish her nothing but the best."

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.