Mady Gosselin issued a rare statement following her estranged brother Collin Gosselin's recent accusations about the famed family.

In sharing her side on her Instagram Story early Thursday morning, Mady, 22, claimed she no longer speaks to her younger brother — one of the six 19-year-old sextuplets — because of his past alleged physical threats toward her.

"I never wanted to have to speak up about this in order to allow my brother the ability to live privately after the conclusion of our family's TV show, but I've been overwhelmed by hate messages in the last few days and I feel I must set the record straight," the Kate Plus 8 alum began. "I do not owe my allegiance to any person(s) who has physically threatened me and every member of my immediate family (some incidents as recent as last year). Further, I will never allow someone who has exhibited hateful and even violent behavior toward others based on their racial identity, gender identity, or religious beliefs to be in my life."

Mady outlined the morals that she's adopted in adulthood, alleging that Collin's personal beliefs no longer align.

"Kindness, tolerance, love, and acceptance are core values in my life and I refuse to compromise them for ANYONE, even my brother Collin, who has unfortunately made his opinions very clear in private," she continued, later stating there's “no further conversation to be had about rebuilding relationships with anyone in my life after reaching the point of physical violence and hate speech."

"I cannot speak any further on why Collin has done these things, just that I have witnessed them," she concluded, adding that she's asking for "peace and privacy (and no more hate mail) going forward."

A representative for Jon and Collin Gosselin did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

Mady Gosselin Instagram

Mady's statement comes after Collin and sister Hannah — the only two Kate Plus 8 kids who live with their father, Jon Gosselin — spoke out against the family in Vice TV's Dark Side of the 2000s. In the episode titled Jon & Kate Plus 8: Family Circus, Collin alleged his mom, Kate Gosselin, "drove a barrier" between himself and his siblings.

Of his brothers and sisters, Collin added, "I really, really hope one day that we can all reconnect and put the show behind us and just be siblings again, you know, and take back that time we didn't have."

Hannah backed up Collin's claims, saying that during childhood, "He would not get to come outside and play with us. He would eat dinner at different times than us."

"I don't think effort was made in the home to help him learn what behavior is acceptable and what behavior is not acceptable," Hannah, 19, added.

Hannah, Collin and Jon were the only Gosselin family members to appear in the Vice TV series. The episode noted that Kate — who also shares Mady's twin Cara, and remaining sextuplets Aaden, Leah, Joel and Alexis with ex-husband Jon — declined to participate.

In the program, Jon, 46, also stated he was unsure why the rest of his children do not speak to him. "I have no access to the kids I'm estranged from," he admitted. "I have no idea why they stopped coming. I have no answers. Like, none. It's the worst."

Dark Side of the 2000s airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Vice TV.

