Madonna Teases World Tour with Series of Sultry Selfies: 'Very Soon, I'll Be Traveling to You'

The "Material Girl" singer posted a variety of photos on Instagram alongside a caption teasing her previously postponed Celebration World Tour

By Jill Lupupa
Updated on August 10, 2023 01:20PM EDT
Madonna Teases New Tour
Madonna. Photo:

madonna/Instagram

Madonna is gearing up for her Celebration World Tour — and giving fans a little tease of what to expect.

On Wednesday, the pop icon, 64, posted a series of photos on Instagram including close-up selfies, a shot of her multi-strap boots, and a bejeweled tank top that read, "Material Girl."

“All dressed up and Nowhere to go…………….👠 ……..,” she captioned the carousel. “But Soon , Very Soon, I’ll be traveling to you . #celebrationtour.”

Madonna's Celebration World Tour — marking the 40th anniversary of her debut album, which was July 27 — was previously postponed following her hospitalization in June for a serious bacterial infection.

Last week, the singer revealed on her Instagram Story that the rescheduled dates for the tour will be available soon. “Thank you again for your incredible support and patience over these past few weeks!” Madonna wrote. “I’m happy to report that the re-routed tour schedule will be coming in the next few days!”

“See you soon for a well deserved Celebration!!   🎉🌈🥳💘,” she added.

Madonna Teases New Tour
Madonna's tank top from her Aug. 9 Instagram post.

madonna/Instagram

Last month, the singer told fans that her tour will now start in Europe in October with North American dates to be announced, following her illness.

"Thank you for your positive energy. Prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love. I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life," Madonna wrote in a July 10 Instagram post.

"My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour," she continued. "I also didn't want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I'll be back with you as soon as I can! The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin the tour in Europe," added Madonna. "I couldn't be more grateful for your care and support. Love, M."

Madonna Teases New Tour
Madonna in her Aug. 9 Instagram photo.

madonna/Instagram

Madonna’s manager Guy Oseary had announced on Instagram on June 28 that Madonna was in the midst of recovery after “a several-day stay in the ICU." At the time, he said, "Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected. At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour."

The morning after her manager’s post, PEOPLE confirmed Madonna had returned home and was continuing recovery.

Related Articles
madonna
Madonna Announces Rescheduled Tour Dates Are Coming Soon: 'See You Soon for a Well Deserved Celebration!!'
Madonna Dances on Instagram Weeks After Health Scare as She Celebrates 40th Anniversary of Her First Album
Madonna Dances to 'Lucky Star' Weeks After Health Scare as She Celebrates 40th Anniversary of First Album
Madonna tour announcement on Instagram
Madonna Says Celebration World Tour Will Now 'Begin in October in Europe' with New US Dates to Be Revealed
Madonna Shares New Pictures After Health Scare
Madonna Shares New Pictures After Hospitalization for Serious Bacterial Infection
Madonna-luce-una-esbelta-figura-gracias-a-la-dieta-macrobiotica.jpg
Madonna Breaks Silence After Hospitalization for Serious Bacterial Infection: 'I Have Felt Your Love'
Madonna Says Her Kids' Support Following Hospitalization 'Made All the Difference': 'How Lucky I Am to Be Alive' https://www.instagram.com/p/CvVPNaeu1DP/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==
Madonna Thanks Her Kids for Their Support After Her Hospitalization: 'It Made All the Difference'
Madonna and Beyonce Pose With Their Daughters Backstage at Renaissance Tour: 'Enthralled'
Madonna and Beyoncé Pose with Their Daughters Backstage at Renaissance Tour in Rare Photos
Hayley Williams Super Bowl 02 09 23 Paramore
Paramore's Hayley Williams Has a Lung Infection That's 'Risking Long-Term Damage'
Beyonce performs onstage during the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR
All the Celebrities Who've Attended Beyonce's 'Renaissance' World Tour
Kylie Minogue Wishes Madonna a 'Speedy Recovery' Following Recent Health Emergency
Kylie Minogue Wishes Madonna a 'Speedy Recovery' Following Recent Health Emergency
Rita Wilson, Zooey Deschanel and More Wish Madonna Well After 'Serious Bacterial Infection'
Rita Wilson, Zooey Deschanel and More Wish Madonna Well After Hospitalization for Bacterial Infection
Chicks Reschedule
The Chicks Reschedule 3 Concerts 'Due to Illness' and Apologize to Fans for 'Inconvenience'
Madonna Hospitalized for 'Serious Bacterial Infection,' Halts Tour: 'Full Recovery Expected'
Madonna Hospitalized for 'Serious Bacterial Infection,' Halts Tour: 'Full Recovery Expected'
Perth, AUSTRALIA - Harry Styles kicked off his Aussie tour with a sold out show at Perth's HBF Park. Harry played to over 20 thousand fans at the outdoor arena. Pictured: Harry Styles BACKGRID USA 20 FEBRUARY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: Backgrid AU / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Harry Styles' Record-Breaking Love on Tour Raises Over $6.5 Million for Charity
Madonna
Madonna Was 'Rundown,' 'Didn't Want to Take Time Away from Rehearsals' Before Hospitalization: Source (Exclusive)
Rosie O'Donnell and Madonna during Madonna and Rosie O'Donnell Backstage at "Taboo" at The Plymouth Theater in New York
Rosie O'Donnell Says Madonna Is 'Good' and 'Recovering at Home' After Hospitalization: 'She Is Very Strong'