Madonna Teases World Tour with Series of Sultry Selfies: 'Very Soon, I'll Be Traveling to You'

Madonna is gearing up for her Celebration World Tour — and giving fans a little tease of what to expect.

On Wednesday, the pop icon, 64, posted a series of photos on Instagram including close-up selfies, a shot of her multi-strap boots, and a bejeweled tank top that read, "Material Girl."

“All dressed up and Nowhere to go…………….👠 ……..,” she captioned the carousel. “But Soon , Very Soon, I’ll be traveling to you . #celebrationtour.”

Madonna's Celebration World Tour — marking the 40th anniversary of her debut album, which was July 27 — was previously postponed following her hospitalization in June for a serious bacterial infection.

Last week, the singer revealed on her Instagram Story that the rescheduled dates for the tour will be available soon. “Thank you again for your incredible support and patience over these past few weeks!” Madonna wrote. “I’m happy to report that the re-routed tour schedule will be coming in the next few days!”

“See you soon for a well deserved Celebration!! 🎉🌈🥳💘,” she added.

Madonna's tank top from her Aug. 9 Instagram post. madonna/Instagram

Last month, the singer told fans that her tour will now start in Europe in October with North American dates to be announced, following her illness.

"Thank you for your positive energy. Prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love. I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life," Madonna wrote in a July 10 Instagram post.

"My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour," she continued. "I also didn't want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone."

"My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I'll be back with you as soon as I can! The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin the tour in Europe," added Madonna. "I couldn't be more grateful for your care and support. Love, M."

Madonna in her Aug. 9 Instagram photo. madonna/Instagram

Madonna’s manager Guy Oseary had announced on Instagram on June 28 that Madonna was in the midst of recovery after “a several-day stay in the ICU." At the time, he said, "Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected. At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour."

The morning after her manager’s post, PEOPLE confirmed Madonna had returned home and was continuing recovery.