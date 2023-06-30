Madonna Spotted Out in N.Y.C. One Day Before She Was Hospitalized for 'Serious Bacterial Infection'

Madonna was out and about just a day before being hospitalized.

The “Material Girl” singer, 64, was photographed walking the streets of New York City in athletic wear on Friday, just one day before she was admitted to the hospital for a "serious bacterial infection.”

In the snaps taken of the Grammy-award winner on June 23, she could be seen waiting to cross at a street wearing black sweatpants with flower motifs, a black long-sleeved shirt and a sweater wrapped around her waist. She wore a black cap, black shades and white and red athletic Nike shoes.

She had her hands clasped together in the shot and appeared to stand up tall and in good spirits with no noticeable signs of illness as she looked off into the distance.

Madonna pictured on June 23, 2023. JF / SplashNews.com

On Wednesday, Madonna's longtime manager Guy Oseary announced on his Instagram account that she had been hospitalized on Saturday after developing a serious bacterial infection which led to a "several day stay in the ICU."

In his post, Oseary also told fans Madonna's work commitments — including a highly anticipated tour originally scheduled to kick off next month — would have to be halted.

"We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows," wrote Oseary, who added that Madonna was expected to make a "full recovery."

Madonna in August 2022. Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty

On Thursday, a source close to Madonna exclusively told PEOPLE that she was now back in her N.Y.C. home and is “feeling better and following doctor's orders and resting.”

The Grammy winner announced her highly anticipated Celebration Tour in January, telling fans she wanted to commemorate the 40-year anniversary of her career with the upcoming concerts while paying tribute to New York.

"I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for," she said in a press release.

Leading up to her hospitalization, Madonna had been hard at work in rehearsals and gave fans a look into her tour with a series of photos posted to Instagram.

Madonna at the Grammys in February 2023. Kevin Winter/Getty

She previously faced health issues in late 2020 when she underwent hip replacement surgery for an injury she sustained while on her Madame X tour.

"So, how do I stay in shape? It's all in your head... It's called will, it's called no one's gonna stop me, and how I stay in shape is no one's gonna stop me," she said at the time during her Madame X Presents: Madame Xtra Q&A special. "And how I stay in shape is I don't believe in limitations."