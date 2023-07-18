Madonna is sharing photos for the first time after being hospitalized late last month due to a "serious bacterial infection."

On Tuesday, the "Vogue" singer, 64, shared a series of selfies with her fans on social media.

In an Instagram Feed post, Madonna appears with a serene smile on her face as she hugs a large bouquet of pink roses.

"'A single rose can be my garden. A single friend my world.' ♥️🌹 Thank You," she wrote on Instagram.

She also posted two back-to-back selfies on her Instagram Stories where she's snuggled up with a purple stuffed animal. In the first, she stares into the camera with a serious look on her face. In the second, she's slightly hidden behind the stuffed animal.

Madonna. Madonna/Instagram

After the hospitalization, the "Frozen" singer spoke out for the first time on Instagram on July 10 — thanking fans for their "positive energy, Prayers and words of healing and encouragement."

"I have felt your love. I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life," she wrote. "My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappointment anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn't want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone."

She continued, "My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I'll be back with you as soon as I can! The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe. I couldn't be more grateful for your care and support. Love, M."

In a press release issued the same day, Live Nation "confirmed that the first leg of The Celebration Tour in North America is unfortunately postponed. Rescheduled dates will be announced as soon as possible. Fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets as they will be valid for the new dates once announced."

The company continued, "The tour is currently scheduled to kick off in Europe in October."

Madonna's longtime manager Guy Oseary first confirmed the singer had entered the hospital in a June 28 Instagram post.

"On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which [led] to a several day stay in the ICU. Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected," wrote Oseary on his Instagram account. "At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour."

The next morning, PEOPLE confirmed Madonna had returned home and was continuing to recover. "She's feeling better and following doctor's orders and resting," said a source close to the Grammy winner.