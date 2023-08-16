Madonna's Family Gets All Dressed Up in Rare Photos from Son Rocco's 23rd Birthday Celebration

Madonna and her kids hit the town for a very important reason — her son Rocco Ritchie's 23rd birthday!

On Tuesday, the "Material Girl" singer, 65, posted a series of family-filled photos to her Instagram Story, beginning with the singer herself wearing a long, floral dress, cross necklace, and bedazzled sunglasses. The outing was in celebration of Rocco, whom Madonna shares with ex-husband, Guy Ritchie.

Madonna. Madonna/Instagram

The next slide captured a glimpse of the birthday boy's special cake which was shaped like a stringed musical instrument.

"Happy birthday Rocco," the white banner said next to the cake.

Rocco's birthday cake. Madonna/Instagram

Other photos include four of Madonna's six children who attended the party, David, Mercy, and twins Stella and Estere. Lourdes Leon, the singer's oldest — whom she shares with her ex, Carlos Leon — wasn't pictured at the outing.



Two of Madonna's children, David and Mercy. Madonna/Instagram

On Aug. 10, the proud mom shared an emotional photo montage set to The Beatles song, "Here Comes the Sun" as a tribute for Rocco's birthday.

"Happy Birthday Dearest Rocco……." the singer wrote. "From the day you were conceived, Life with You Has been an adventure. From Your Pre Mature Birth to your love of Skate Boarding, Dirt Bikes. Break Dancing, Parkour, Graffiti and all Adrenaline Provoking activities!"

Madonna's twin daughters, Stella and Estere with other kids who were not identified. Madonna/Instagram

"You have made me worry— possibly more than any other person on the planet. But You have taken the road less traveled by and that will make all the difference! Nothing gives me more Joy then to watch you grow as an artist! To quote your favorite painter Lucian Freud— “What do I ask of a painting?" she continued.

"I ask it to astonish, disturb, seduce, convince!” Keep Walking Down Your Own Road. I’m so proud of you! ♥️ ♥️♥️," she concluded the post.

