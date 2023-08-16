Madonna's Family Gets All Dressed Up in Rare Photos from Son Rocco's 23rd Birthday Celebration

Rocco is the music mogul's second oldest child

By
Candace Ganger Powell
Candace Ganger Powell
Candace Ganger Powell
Candace Ganger Powell is a writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work has previously appeared on TODAY, Newsweek, and Insider.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 16, 2023 02:19PM EDT
Madonna Shares Rare Family Photos of Rocco's 23rd Birthday Outing
Madonna and son Rocco Ritchie. Photo:

Madonna/Instagram; Kevin Mazur/Getty

Madonna and her kids hit the town for a very important reason — her son Rocco Ritchie's 23rd birthday!

On Tuesday, the "Material Girl" singer, 65, posted a series of family-filled photos to her Instagram Story, beginning with the singer herself wearing a long, floral dress, cross necklace, and bedazzled sunglasses. The outing was in celebration of Rocco, whom Madonna shares with ex-husband, Guy Ritchie.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Madonna Shares Rare Family Photos of Rocco's 23rd Birthday Outing
Madonna.

Madonna/Instagram

The next slide captured a glimpse of the birthday boy's special cake which was shaped like a stringed musical instrument.

"Happy birthday Rocco," the white banner said next to the cake.

Madonna Shares Rare Family Photos of Rocco's 23rd Birthday Outing
Rocco's birthday cake.

Madonna/Instagram

Other photos include four of Madonna's six children who attended the party, DavidMercy, and twins Stella and Estere. Lourdes Leon, the singer's oldest — whom she shares with her ex, Carlos Leon — wasn't pictured at the outing.

Madonna Shares Rare Family Photos of Rocco's 23rd Birthday Outing
Two of Madonna's children, David and Mercy.

Madonna/Instagram

On Aug. 10, the proud mom shared an emotional photo montage set to The Beatles song, "Here Comes the Sun" as a tribute for Rocco's birthday.

"Happy Birthday Dearest Rocco……." the singer wrote. "From the day you were conceived, Life with You Has been an adventure. From Your Pre Mature Birth to your love of Skate Boarding, Dirt Bikes. Break Dancing, Parkour, Graffiti and all Adrenaline Provoking activities!"

Madonna Shares Rare Family Photos of Rocco's 23rd Birthday Outing
Madonna's twin daughters, Stella and Estere with other kids who were not identified.

Madonna/Instagram

"You have made me worry— possibly more than any other person on the planet. But You have taken the road less traveled by and that will make all the difference! Nothing gives me more Joy then to watch you grow as an artist! To quote your favorite painter Lucian Freud— “What do I ask of a painting?" she continued.

"I ask it to astonish, disturb, seduce, convince!” Keep Walking Down Your Own Road. I’m so proud of you! ♥️ ♥️♥️," she concluded the post.

Related Articles
Rocco Ritchie and Madonna perform during the MDNA North America tour opener at the Wells Fargo Center on August 28, 2012 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Madonna Says 'Nothing Gives Me More Joy' as She Celebrates Son Rocco Turning 23 in Emotional Post
Dylan Michael Douglas, Michael Douglas, and Catherine Zeta-Jones attend Marvel Studios' âAnt-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania" at Regency Village Theatre on February 06, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones Wish Son Dylan a Happy 23rd Birthday: 'Your Biggest Fan'
Madonna and Beyonce Pose With Their Daughters Backstage at Renaissance Tour: 'Enthralled'
Madonna and Beyoncé Pose with Their Daughters Backstage at Renaissance Tour in Rare Photos
Madonna Says Her Kids' Support Following Hospitalization 'Made All the Difference': 'How Lucky I Am to Be Alive' https://www.instagram.com/p/CvVPNaeu1DP/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==
Madonna Thanks Her Kids for Their Support After Her Hospitalization: 'It Made All the Difference'
Kellen Lutz Celebrates Son Kasen's 1st Birthday: 'He Is the Absolute Sweetest'
Kellan Lutz Celebrates Son Kasen's First Birthday with Adorable Photos: 'Absolute Sweetest'
Lourdes Leon - Dion Lee Campaign
Lourdes Leon Wears Nothing but Purses in New Dion Lee Campaign
Madonna Shares Photos Celebrating Son Rocco Ritchie's 22nd Birthday with Family
Madonna Shares Family-Filled Photos from Son Rocco Ritchie's 22nd Birthday Celebration
Tristan Thompson Celebrates Son Tatum's 1st Birthday with Rare Photos: 'So Blessed to Be Your DaDa'
Tristan Thompson Celebrates Son Tatum's 1st Birthday with Rare Photos: 'So Blessed to Be Your DaDa'
Madonna Cone Bra 1990
40 and Fab! Celebrate 40 Years of Madonna's Music with 40 Iconic Career Moments
Madonna Remembers Her Mom and Recalls Different Road to Motherhood as She Celebrates Mother's Day https://www.instagram.com/p/CsPMjnugYii/
Madonna Shares Photo from Pregnancy, Recalls Road to Motherhood as She Celebrates Mother's Day
Madonna and her children
Madonna Shares Sweet Photos from Christmas Celebration with Four of Her Kids: 'Santa Baby'
naomi watts birthday tribute
Naomi Watts and Ex Liev Schreiber Celebrate Son Sasha's 16th Birthday with Rare Photos: 'So Lucky'
Madonna Shares Sweet Photo from Thanksgiving Dinner Featuring All 6 of Her Kids: ‘What I’m Thankful for’ . https://www.instagram.com/p/ClZccWFPqWh/. Madonna/Instagram
Madonna Shares Sweet Photo from Thanksgiving Featuring All 6 of Her Kids: 'What I'm Thankful for'
Madonna Shares Scenes from Home Piano Recital Starring Daughter Mercy James and Twins Stella and Estere
Madonna Shares Scenes from Home Piano Recital Starring Daughter Mercy and Twins Stella and Estere
Madonna and daughters
Madonna Enjoys Night Out in Sicily for Her Birthday with Twin Daughters Estere and Stella
Madonna and her kids
Madonna's 6 Children: Everything to Know