Madonna Shares Birthday Message After Turning 65: 'It's Great to Be Alive'

Madonna has a lot to celebrate.

After her son Rocco turned 23 on Aug. 11 on a trip to Lisbon with friends and family, festivities continued as the pop star celebrated her own birthday on Wednesday.

On Friday, two days after the “Hung Up” singer, 65, blew out the candles, she shared a sweet compilation of photos and videos of the vacation on Instagram.

“It’s great to be Alive,” she shared in the caption. “Amazing to Be able to put on my dancing shoes and Celebrate my Birthday! 🎉🎉🎉 Im So Grateful.”

“Thank you Lisbon and to all who made it possible! 🇵🇹♥️,” she added.

Accompanied by her hit “Vogue,” the post featured photos and videos of the Queen of Pop and loved ones as they relaxed on a boat, danced the night away, and saw live music.

All six of her children — including her eldest Lourdes Leon, who, she shares with ex Carlos Leon, Rocco, whom she shares with ex-husband Guy Ritchie, David, Mercy, and twins Stella and Estere — can be seen enjoying themselves throughout the clips. One brief shot even shows Lourdes, 26, serenading the group with a song.

The music icon, who can be seen wearing various gowns and bejeweled garments throughout the clip, jokes at one point, “I’m gonna wreck the place with my jewels.”

While giving a speech, Madonna also said, “It’s great to be alive,” as her guests applaud.

The celebration comes just several weeks after the hitmaker was hospitalized in June for a serious bacterial infection, which her longtime manager Guy Oseary confirmed in a June 28 Instagram post.

"On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which [led] to a several day stay in the ICU. Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected," Oseary said in the Instagram post. "At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour."

On Tuesday, Live Nation confirmed that her highly anticipated Celebration Tour that previously had to be canceled had been rescheduled. The live dates, which honor the 40th anniversary of her debut album, will now kick off in London in October and will end in Mexico in April 2024, with the North American leg beginning Dec. 13 in Brooklyn.

While fans waited for updated tour dates, Madonna thanked them for their patience and offered an update about her health on her Instagram Story.

“Thank you again for your incredible support and patience over these past few weeks!” the pop star shared. “I’m happy to report that the re-routed tour schedule will be coming in the next few days! See you soon for a well deserved Celebration!! 🎉🌈🥳💘."

