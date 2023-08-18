Madonna Shares Birthday Message After Turning 65: 'It's Great to Be Alive'

The pop star celebrated with family and friends on vacation in Lisbon

By
Sadie Bell
sadie bell
Sadie Bell
Sadie Bell is a Digital News Writer on the Music team at PEOPLE. She joined PEOPLE in 2023. Her work has previously appeared in Alternative Press, Billboard, NYLON, Rolling Stone, and Thrillist.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 18, 2023 04:35PM EDT
Madonna Teases New Tour
Madonna. Photo:

madonna/Instagram

Madonna has a lot to celebrate. 

After her son Rocco turned 23 on Aug. 11 on a trip to Lisbon with friends and family, festivities continued as the pop star celebrated her own birthday on Wednesday. 

On Friday, two days after the “Hung Up” singer, 65, blew out the candles, she shared a sweet compilation of photos and videos of the vacation on Instagram

“It’s great to be Alive,” she shared in the caption. “Amazing to Be able to put on my dancing shoes and Celebrate my Birthday! 🎉🎉🎉 Im So Grateful.”

“Thank you Lisbon and to all who made it possible! 🇵🇹♥️,” she added. 

Accompanied by her hit “Vogue,” the post featured photos and videos of the Queen of Pop and loved ones as they relaxed on a boat, danced the night away, and saw live music.

All six of her children — including her eldest Lourdes Leon, who, she shares with ex Carlos Leon, Rocco, whom she shares with ex-husband Guy Ritchie, David, Mercy, and twins Stella and Estere — can be seen enjoying themselves throughout the clips. One brief shot even shows Lourdes, 26, serenading the group with a song. 

The music icon, who can be seen wearing various gowns and bejeweled garments throughout the clip, jokes at one point, “I’m gonna wreck the place with my jewels.” 

While giving a speech, Madonna also said, “It’s great to be alive,” as her guests applaud. 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The celebration comes just several weeks after the hitmaker was hospitalized in June for a serious bacterial infection, which her longtime manager Guy Oseary confirmed in a June 28 Instagram post.

"On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which [led] to a several day stay in the ICU. Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected," Oseary said in the Instagram post. "At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour."

On Tuesday, Live Nation confirmed that her highly anticipated Celebration Tour that previously had to be canceled had been rescheduled. The live dates, which honor the 40th anniversary of her debut album, will now kick off in London in October and will end in Mexico in April 2024, with the North American leg beginning Dec. 13 in Brooklyn.

While fans waited for updated tour dates, Madonna thanked them for their patience and offered an update about her health on her Instagram Story

“Thank you again for your incredible support and patience over these past few weeks!” the pop star shared. “I’m happy to report that the re-routed tour schedule will be coming in the next few days! See you soon for a well deserved Celebration!!   🎉🌈🥳💘."

Related Articles
madonna
Madonna Announces Rescheduled Tour Dates Are Coming Soon: 'See You Soon for a Well Deserved Celebration!!'
Rocco Ritchie and Madonna perform during the MDNA North America tour opener at the Wells Fargo Center on August 28, 2012 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Madonna Says 'Nothing Gives Me More Joy' as She Celebrates Son Rocco Turning 23 in Emotional Post
Madonna performs onstage during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019
Rescheduled Madonna Celebration Tour Dates Have Been Announced Following Her Hospitalization
Madonna Teases New Tour
Madonna Teases World Tour with Series of Sultry Selfies: 'Very Soon, I'll Be Traveling to You'
Madonna Shares Rare Family Photos of Rocco's 23rd Birthday Outing
Madonna's Family Gets All Dressed Up in Rare Photos from Son Rocco's 23rd Birthday Celebration
Madonna Says Her Kids' Support Following Hospitalization 'Made All the Difference': 'How Lucky I Am to Be Alive' https://www.instagram.com/p/CvVPNaeu1DP/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==
Madonna Thanks Her Kids for Their Support After Her Hospitalization: 'It Made All the Difference'
Madonna and Beyonce Pose With Their Daughters Backstage at Renaissance Tour: 'Enthralled'
Madonna and Beyoncé Pose with Their Daughters Backstage at Renaissance Tour in Rare Photos
Madonna Shares New Pictures After Health Scare
Madonna Shares New Pictures After Hospitalization for Serious Bacterial Infection
Madonna-luce-una-esbelta-figura-gracias-a-la-dieta-macrobiotica.jpg
Madonna Breaks Silence After Hospitalization for Serious Bacterial Infection: 'I Have Felt Your Love'
Madonna Dances on Instagram Weeks After Health Scare as She Celebrates 40th Anniversary of Her First Album
Madonna Dances to 'Lucky Star' Weeks After Health Scare as She Celebrates 40th Anniversary of First Album
Madonna and Lourdes Leon at the Tom Ford Spring 2023 Ready-to Wear show
All About Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon
Rosie O'Donnell and Madonna during Madonna and Rosie O'Donnell Backstage at "Taboo" at The Plymouth Theater in New York
Rosie O'Donnell Says Madonna Is 'Good' and 'Recovering at Home' After Hospitalization: 'She Is Very Strong'
Madonna
Madonna Was 'Rundown,' 'Didn't Want to Take Time Away from Rehearsals' Before Hospitalization: Source (Exclusive)
Madonna-luce-una-esbelta-figura-gracias-a-la-dieta-macrobiotica.jpg
Madonna Is 'Back Home' After Hospitalization for 'Serious Bacterial Infection': Source (Exclusive)
Madonna tour announcement on Instagram
Madonna Says Celebration World Tour Will Now 'Begin in October in Europe' with New US Dates to Be Revealed
Madonna last pics before infection
Madonna Spotted Out in N.Y.C. One Day Before She Was Hospitalized for 'Serious Bacterial Infection'