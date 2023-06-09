Madonna and Sam Smith Reference 'Into the Groove' on Steamy New Dance Track ‘Vulgar’ — Listen!

"Boy, get down on your knees 'cause I am Madonna," sings the Queen of Pop on the new collaboration

"Vulgar"

Madonna and Sam Smith’s latest single is bound to make you sweat — and get your feet moving!

On Friday, the two pop stars released their new collaboration titled “Vulgar,” a provocative dance floor anthem that features lyrics referencing Madonna's "Into the Groove" as well as confident nods to sexuality and nightclub culture.

"Look like I'm dressed to kill, love how I make me feel / All black in stripper heels, move like Madonna," sings Smith, 31, in the track's first verse. "Rich like I'm in the Louvre, got nothin' left to prove / You know you're beautiful when they call you vulgar."

"Let's get into the groove, you know just what to do / Boy, get down on your knees 'cause I am Madonna," sings the Queen of Pop, 64, in her verse. "If you f--- with Sam tonight, you're f------ with me / So watch what you say or I'll split your banana."

Sam Smith, Madonna
Sam Smith, Madonna.

JMEnternational/Getty, Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty

The Capitol Records-released single was produced by Smith alongside Ilya, Cirkut, Omer Fedi, Ryan Tedder, Jimmy Napes, and Madonna’s vocal producer and engineer, Lauren D’Elia. 

Madonna's currently in the midst of rehearsals for her upcoming Celebration Tour. Following the song's release on Friday, she posted a video on Instagram of herself previewing the song for her dancers.

"So I've gathered you all here today because I wanted to do something different to start off rehearsal. I would love to play you a new song that I recorded with Sam Smith right before rehearsal started," she said in the clip, before dancing to the song with the crew.

"Vulgar" arrives weeks after Smith and Madonna teased the effort on Instagram. Last month, the Gloria artist shared a video clip of the pair repeatedly saying “Sam and Madonna." It also ended with a new stylization of their names, “S&M.”

Smith isn't the only fellow entertainer the “Like a Virgin” singer's worked with as of late. Last week,The Weeknd released a new single called "Popular" from HBO's The Idol featuring Madonna and Playboi Carti. Following its release, the "Blinding Lights" performer told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe that he would be down to work on an album with the mother of six.

"I mean, the thing is, I've always wanted to work with her,” said The Weeknd. “I've always wanted to write and produce a Madonna album... well, co-produce with her, of course ... because she's a visionary and she has such a singular vision.”

He continued, "I just want to come into her world and create a classic Madonna album. That was always my dream. So this can be... Hopefully, this is the appetizer for that."

