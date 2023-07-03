Madonna Was 'Rundown,' 'Didn't Want to Take Time Away from Rehearsals' Before Hospitalization: Source (Exclusive)

The pop star was preparing to launch her Celebration Tour before she was hospitalized for a "serious bacterial infection," her manager announced last week

By
Jeff Nelson
Jeff Nelson
Jeff Nelson
Jeff Nelson is the Senior Music Editor at PEOPLE. He has been with the brand since 2014, editing, writing and reporting across entertainment verticals. 
People Editorial Guidelines
and
Linda Marx
Linda Marx

Linda Marx is a writer and reporter for PEOPLE in the areas of entertainment, politics, sports, fashion, travel, design, human interest, lifestyle and art. She has been writing about these topics for more than 20 years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 3, 2023 12:16PM EDT
Madonna
Madonna. Photo: Getty

Madonna was pushing herself in tour rehearsals before her health scare, sources tell PEOPLE.

Last Wednesday, the Queen of Pop's manager Guy Oseary revealed that Madonna had been hospitalized for a "serious bacterial infection" — just weeks before her hotly anticipated Celebration Tour was slated to launch.

“She ignored some symptoms of illness for quite a while because she thought they would go away. But she didn’t want to take time away from rehearsals," a music source tells PEOPLE. "She was rundown and not feeling 100 percent for a while in anticipation of her tour. She is relentless in her quest to be the best, to wow her fans and to do what others before her have not done.”

A second music source adds: “Madonna has been very busy for a long time and not taking care of herself. She just continues to push herself beyond the limit."

Madonna Hospitalized for 'Serious Bacterial Infection,' Halts Tour: 'Full Recovery Expected'
Madonna in 2022.

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty

Madonna was set to kick off her tour — which will celebrate her boundary-breaking, 40-year career — in Vancouver on July 15.

"I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for," Madonna said in January, when she announced the tour.

Last week, Oseary revealed on Instagram that “on Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which [led] to a several day stay in the ICU. Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.  At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows."

At the time, a source told PEOPLE "she is out of the ICU and now recovering," and by Thursday, a source confirmed "she's back home and feeling better."

Just four days before she was hospitalized, Madonna shared rehearsal photos on Instagram: "The Calm Before The Storm………" she captioned the behind-the-scenes look at her set.

Related Articles
Lil Nas X performs on stage during Day 5 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 25, 2023 in Glastonbury, England.
Lil Nas X Laughs Off Sex Toy Thrown on Stage During His European Lollapalooza Set
Ed Sheeran Surprises Kids at Boston Music Group with Fun Sing-a-long.
Ed Sheeran Surprises Boston Kids at Their Recital with 'Fun' Singalong
George Michael Andrew Ridgeley
Andrew Ridgeley on the Last Time He Saw Wham! Bandmate George Michael Before His Death (Exclusive)
Taylor Swift Jokes About Eras Tour Stage Malfunction: âStill Swift AF Boiâ
Taylor Swift Pokes Fun at Eras Tour Stage Malfunction: 'Still Swift AF Boi'
Gwen Stefani Celebrates Hollywood Walk of Fame Star: 'It Feels Like a Dream'
Gwen Stefani Celebrates Hollywood Walk of Fame Star: 'Feels Like a Dream'
Rihanna Reacts to Spotify Achievement 'Wit No New Album': 'Lemme Talk My Shâ'
Rihanna Reacts to Historic Spotify Milestone 'Wit No New Album': 'Lemme Talk My S---'
Madonna last pics before infection
Madonna Spotted Out in NYC One Day Before She Was Hospitalized for 'Serious Bacterial Infection' — See the Photos
Olivia Rodrigo's New Breakup Song 'Vampire' Isn't About Ex Adam Faze Despite Speculation
Olivia Rodrigo's New Breakup Song 'Vampire' Isn't About Ex Adam Faze Despite Speculation: Source
COBRAH, Destroy Lonely, Rowan Drake & Saleka
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists PEOPLE Will Be Listening to All Summer 2023
Ricco Barrino and Fantasia Get Crazy in the "Let's Dance" Music Video
Watch Fantasia Barrino and Brother Ricco Throw a House Party in the 'Let's Dance' Music Video (Exclusive)
Madonna
Madonna Is 'Following Doctor's Orders and Resting' After Hospitalization: Source (Exclusive)
Debi Mazar and Madonna attend the Dolce & Gabbana and The Cinema Society screening of the Epix World premiere
Madonna's Close Friend Debi Mazar Reveals Singer 'on the Mend' After Hospitalization for Bacterial Infection
Cardi B and Offset attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.
Where Cardi B and Offset Stand After Cheating Accusations: Source (Exclusive)
Madonna-luce-una-esbelta-figura-gracias-a-la-dieta-macrobiotica.jpg
Madonna Is 'Back Home' After Hospitalization for 'Serious Bacterial Infection': Source (Exclusive)
Jennifer Lopez attends the Los Angeles premiere of Warner Bros. "The Flash"
Jennifer Lopez Teases Upcoming Record 'This Is Me…Now': 'Album Delivery Day'
Rita Wilson, Zooey Deschanel and More Wish Madonna Well After 'Serious Bacterial Infection'
Rita Wilson, Zooey Deschanel and More Wish Madonna Well After Hospitalization for Bacterial Infection