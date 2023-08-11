Madonna Says 'Nothing Gives Me More Joy' as She Celebrates Son Rocco Turning 23 in Emotional Post

The pop star celebrated her son's big day with a sweet photo montage

By
Candace Ganger Powell
Candace Ganger Powell
Candace Ganger Powell
Candace Ganger Powell is a writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work has previously appeared on TODAY, Newsweek, and Insider.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 11, 2023 01:49PM EDT
Rocco Ritchie and Madonna perform during the MDNA North America tour opener at the Wells Fargo Center on August 28, 2012 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Madonna and son Rocco Ritchie. Photo:

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Madonna is celebrating her son's birthday with a heartwarming tribute.

The "Material Girl" singer, 64, shared a rare photo montage of son Rocco Ritchie for his 23rd birthday on Thursday set to The Beatles song, "Here Comes the Sun."

"Happy Birthday Dearest Rocco……." the singer wrote. "From the day you were conceived, Life with You Has been an adventure. From Your Pre Mature Birth to your love of Skate Boarding, Dirt Bikes. Break Dancing, Parkour, Graffiti and all Adrenaline Provoking activities!"

"You have made me worry— possibly more than any other person on the planet. But You have taken the road less traveled by and that will make all the difference! Nothing gives me more Joy then to watch you grow as an artist! To quote your favorite painter Lucian Freud— “What do I ask of a painting?"

"I ask it to astonish, disturb, seduce, convince!” Keep Walking Down Your Own Road. I’m so proud of you! ♥️ ♥️♥️," she concluded the post.

Madonna is also mom to twins Estere and Stella, who turn 11 later this month, Mercy James, 16, and David Banda, 17 with ex-husband Guy Ritchie, and Lourdes Leon, 26, with ex-husband Carlos Leon.

Though Rocco keeps a fairly low profile, he was spotted with Banda near his mom's NYC apartment in July following her hospitalization from a bacterial infection. The singer later posted an update thanking friends, family, and fans for their support on Instagram.

"I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life," the statement reads, in-part. "My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children."

"I couldn't be more grateful for your care and support."

