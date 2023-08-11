Celebrity Parents Madonna Says 'Nothing Gives Me More Joy' as She Celebrates Son Rocco Turning 23 in Emotional Post The pop star celebrated her son's big day with a sweet photo montage By Candace Ganger Powell Candace Ganger Powell Candace Ganger Powell is a writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work has previously appeared on TODAY, Newsweek, and Insider. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 11, 2023 01:49PM EDT Madonna and son Rocco Ritchie. Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage Madonna is celebrating her son's birthday with a heartwarming tribute. The "Material Girl" singer, 64, shared a rare photo montage of son Rocco Ritchie for his 23rd birthday on Thursday set to The Beatles song, "Here Comes the Sun." "Happy Birthday Dearest Rocco……." the singer wrote. "From the day you were conceived, Life with You Has been an adventure. From Your Pre Mature Birth to your love of Skate Boarding, Dirt Bikes. Break Dancing, Parkour, Graffiti and all Adrenaline Provoking activities!" "You have made me worry— possibly more than any other person on the planet. But You have taken the road less traveled by and that will make all the difference! Nothing gives me more Joy then to watch you grow as an artist! To quote your favorite painter Lucian Freud— “What do I ask of a painting?" "I ask it to astonish, disturb, seduce, convince!” Keep Walking Down Your Own Road. I’m so proud of you! ♥️ ♥️♥️," she concluded the post. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Fam Glam! Madonna Sits Front Row at Tom Ford Show with Children Rocco Ritchie and Lourdes Leon Madonna is also mom to twins Estere and Stella, who turn 11 later this month, Mercy James, 16, and David Banda, 17 with ex-husband Guy Ritchie, and Lourdes Leon, 26, with ex-husband Carlos Leon. Though Rocco keeps a fairly low profile, he was spotted with Banda near his mom's NYC apartment in July following her hospitalization from a bacterial infection. The singer later posted an update thanking friends, family, and fans for their support on Instagram. "I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life," the statement reads, in-part. "My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children.""I couldn't be more grateful for your care and support."