Madonna Enjoys 'End of Summer Fun' with Her Kids at Pool Party — See the Photos!

The singer shared photos of a pool party she had with her children and friends on Instagram Tuesday

Updated on August 30, 2023
Madonna Enjoys 'End of Summer Fun' with Her Kids
Madonna (R) and her daughter at their end-of-summer pool party. Photo:

Madonna/Instagram

Madonna is lapping up the last days of summer with her children.

The singer posted photos of her four youngest kids — David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 16, and 11-year-old twins Stella and Estere — having a blast at a pool party on her Instagram Story Tuesday.

In the first snap, a dining table with trays of party food was displayed as colorful balloons and streamers filled the ceiling. Madonna, 65, sat indoors by the decorated table in a spacious lounge area in another photo shared.

“End of Summer Fun ... ” Madonna wrote in her caption for the first photo, adding a series of summer- and party-themed emojis.

Madonna Enjoys 'End of Summer Fun' with Her Kids
Madonna and her kids' pool party.

Madonna/Instagram

The "Frozen" singer donned oversized black sunglasses and wore her hair in pigtails in the aforementioned photo featuring her. In another, she gazed up at the ceiling to admire the balloons.

Other snapshots saw one of Madonna’s daughters jumping and doing backflips into a pool outside that was filled with floats. In another shot, one of the twins flashed a big grin while holding onto an ice-cream cone with sprinkles outside.

Madonna’s daughter Mercy was seen in another snap posing with a friend as they stood in front of the pool on the lawn.

The Queen of Pop was joined by her backup dancers at the gathering as they were seen in a photo posing indoors, with the singer underneath the ceiling of streamers and balloons. For the final photo from the bash, Madonna shared an image the pool at night, lit up with neon lights.

Her two oldest children — daughter Lourdes Leon, 26, and son Rocco Ritchie, 23 — were not seen in attendance in the photos shared.

Madonna Enjoys 'End of Summer Fun' with Her Kids
Madonna's daughter Mercy and a friend at their pool party.

Madonna/Instagram

The mom of six has had a busy month, after celebrating her 65th birthday on Aug. 16, along with son Rocco’s on Aug. 11.

The pair traveled in Lisbon earlier this month with family and friends to mark their birthdays, which including relaxing on a boat, dancing the night away and taking in live music.

Madonna later shared a compilation of photos and videos of the vacation on Instagram, accompanied by her hit song “Vogue,” as she shared what she got up to with fans.

“It’s great to be Alive,” she wrote in the caption. “Amazing to Be able to put on my dancing shoes and Celebrate my Birthday! 🎉🎉🎉 Im So Grateful.”

“Thank you Lisbon and to all who made it possible! 🇵🇹♥️,” Madonna added.

