Madonna Is 'Feeling Strong' and Back in Rehearsals for Her 'Most Ambitious Tour Ever': Source (Exclusive)

"She's so happy to be back onstage," a source tells PEOPLE exclusively of the superstar, who was hospitalized in June for a bacterial infection

By
Melody Chiu
Melody Chiu

Melody Chiu is an Executive Editor at PEOPLE overseeing music, events and emerging content. She has been with the brand since 2009, editing, writing and reporting across all entertainment verticals. She has written cover stories on Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Melissa McCarthy, Blake Shelton, Jordan Turpin and Sandra Oh. The Los Angeles native graduated from the University of Southern California and has appeared on Extra!, The Talk, Access Hollywood and Good Morning America.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 5, 2023 11:00AM EDT
Madonna Is 'Feeling Strong' as She Returns to Rehearsals for 'Most Ambitious Tour Ever'
Madonna. Photo:

Ricardo Gomes

The Queen of Pop is ready to reign again.

After being hospitalized in late June for a "serious bacterial infection," Madonna is back at work and gearing up for the launch of her Celebration Tour, a source tells PEOPLE exclusively.

"She returned to rehearsals last Monday. She's so happy to be back onstage and is feeling strong. She's working closely with her longtime collaborators, Jamie King and Stuart Price, to put the final touches on the show," says the source, adding that the run of shows is the icon's "most ambitious tour ever."

Late last month Madonna shared photos from a vacation to Lisbon, where she spent some downtime with loved ones before heading back for rehearsals.

"She enjoyed her birthday in Lisbon with all her kids and close friends. Now she's back in work mode and focused on the tour," says the source. "This is where she thrives. She loves being back in a creative environment."

Madonna Is 'Feeling Strong' as She Returns to Rehearsals for 'Most Ambitious Tour Ever': Source
Madonna.

Ricardo Gomes

The superstar will head across the pond next month to kick off her tour with four sold-out shows at the O2 Arena in London, followed by stops in Copenhagen, Barcelona, Paris, Milan and more.

Wrapping up 2023, Madonna will launch the North American leg of her tour with three shows at Brooklyn's Barclays Center and two concerts in Washington before returning to the stage in 2024.

Two days after turning 65 on Aug. 16, Madonna — who's mom to Lourdes Leon, 26, Rocco Ritchie, 23, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 16, and 11-year-old twins Stella and Estere — shared a compilation of clips from her time in Lisbon set to her hit "Vogue."

"It's great to be Alive ... and Amazing to Be able to put on my dancing shoes and Celebrate my Birthday!" she wrote on Instagram. "I'm So Grateful. Thank you Lisbon and to all who made it possible!"

Madonna first announced the Celebration Tour in January, telling fans the concerts would commemorate the 40-year anniversary of her career and pay tribute to New York, where she first launched to stardom.

"I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for," she said in a press release at the time.

Related Articles
Joe Jonas performs onstage during Jonas Brothers Ã¢ÂÂFive Albums, One NightÃ¢ÂÂ Tour
Joe Jonas Shares New Photo of Himself Wearing Wedding Band After Retaining Divorce Lawyer
Dominic Fike performs at the Outdoor Theatre during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 16, 2023 in Indio, California.
Dominic Fike Quit 'Cigarettes, Drugs, Sex and Alcohol' to Improve His Touring with 'Intention' (Exclusive)
Jimmy Buffett People cover
Jimmy Buffett's Final Days Were Filled with Laughter, Says Sister: 'He Brought Joy to So Many' (Exclusive)
James Hetfield of Metallica performs onstage at SoFi Stadium
Metallica Postpones Arizona Concert After James Hetfield Tests Positive for COVID
Jimmy Buffett's Sister Reveals They Faced Cancer at the Same Time: 'Thunderstruck He Didn't Make It'
Jimmy Buffett's Sister Reveals They Faced Cancer at the Same Time: 'Thunderstruck He Didn't Make It' (Exclusive)
Aerosmith Kick Off Peace Out Farewell Tour with Epic Show in Philadelphia
Aerosmith Kick Off Peace Out Farewell Tour with Epic Show in Philadelphia
Steve Harwell of Smash Mouth
Steve Harwell, Former Lead Singer of Smash Mouth, Dead of Liver Failure at 56
john oates
John Oates Recorded New Version of Hall & Oates Hit 'Maneater' — but Has No Idea If Daryl Hall Likes It (Exclusive)
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones
Joe Jonas Retains Divorce Lawyer After 4 Years of Marriage to Sophie Turner: Source
Jimmy Buffett
Jimmy Buffett Canceled Shows for Unspecified Health Issues in the Months Before His Death
Singer Robbie Williams in concert at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk
Robbie Williams Recalls 'Unfortunate' Moment When He Pooped Himself on Stage: 'I Retained My Composure'
Ethan Slater and Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater's Relationship Is 'Much Different Than What Has Been Portrayed': Source (Exclusive)
Travis Barker Posts Photos from 'Prayer Room' After Postponing Blink-182 Tour amid 'Urgent Family Matter'
Travis Barker Posted Photos from 'Prayer Room' Before Blink-182 Postponed Shows Over 'Urgent Family Matter'
Axl Rose and Carrie Underwood; Carrie Underwood attends the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas
Axl Rose Helped Carrie Underwood Choose Rock Songs to Cover While Opening for Guns N' Roses (Exclusive)
Taylor Swift Eras Mexico City 08 24 23
Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour Concert Film Breaks AMC Theatres Record with $26 Million First-Day Ticket Sales
Lady Gaga Celebrates Return of Las Vegas Residency with Before and After Selfies
Lady Gaga Celebrates Return of Las Vegas Jazz & Piano Residency with Before-and-After Selfies