Madonna Hospitalized for 'Serious Bacterial Infection,' Halts Tour: 'Full Recovery Expected'

“She is out of the ICU now and recovering,” a source tells PEOPLE

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Published on June 28, 2023 03:42PM EDT
Photo:

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty

Madonna has been hospitalized due to a “serious” infection.

On Wednesday, talent manager and producer Guy Oseary announced on Instagram that the “Material Girl” singer, 64, was in the ICU due to the health scare and now recovering.

“On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which lead to a several day stay in the ICU,” he wrote. “Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.”

 “At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour,” the statement continued. Madonna was preparing to kick off her Celebration World Tour next month, commemorating the 40-year anniversary of her career.

“We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

madonna
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

RELATED:  Madonna Announces The Celebration Tour Featuring a Setlist of Her Greatest Hits — See the Dates!

Madonna’s last health issue was back in late 2020 when she underwent a hip replacement surgery, 11 months after an injury she sustained on her Madame X tour forced her to cancel several shows on the North American leg.

During her Madame X Presents: Madame Xtra Q&A special in 2021, the music icon opened up about the painful surgery.

"Let me be really honest with you—I used to be, like, a fitness/workout maniac," she said at the time. "You probably know that right?... During my [2019 Madame X] tour—I don't know if you've noticed it, but I'm limping a lot—I was in more pain than I've ever been in in my life. I'm a bionic woman—I had hip replacement surgery.

"So, how do I stay in shape? It's all in your head... It's called will, it's called no one's gonna stop me, and how I stay in shape is no one's gonna stop me. And how I stay in shape is I don't believe in limitations," Madonna added.

