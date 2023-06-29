Madonna Is 'Following Doctor's Orders and Resting' After Hospitalization: Source (Exclusive)

After being hospitalized for a "serious bacterial infection," the Queen of Pop is "feeling better" and "resting" at home, a source tells PEOPLE exclusively

Published on June 29, 2023 06:33PM EDT
Madonna is focused on her recovery following a scary hospitalization over the last several days due to a "serious bacterial infection."

Now back in her N.Y.C. home, "she's feeling better and following doctor's orders and resting," a source close to the Queen of Pop, 64, tells PEOPLE exclusively.

On Wednesday, Madonna's longtime manager Guy Oseary revealed the singer entered the ICU on June 24 after developing a "serious bacterial infection."

"Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected," wrote Oseary on his Instagram account. "At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour."

PEOPLE exclusively confirmed Thursday morning that Madonna had left the hospital and was continuing to recover at home.

The Grammy winner announced her highly anticipated Celebration Tour in January, telling fans she wanted to commemorate the 40-year anniversary of her career with the upcoming concerts while paying tribute to New York.

"I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for," she said in a press release.

Leading up to her hospitalization, Madonna had been hard at work in rehearsals and gave fans a look into her tour with a series of photos posted to Instagram.

She previously faced health issues in late 2020 when she underwent hip replacement surgery for an injury she sustained while on her Madame X tour.

"Let me be really honest with you — I used to be, like, a fitness/workout maniac," she said at the time during her Madame X Presents: Madame Xtra Q&A special. "You probably know that right?... During my [2019 Madame X] tour — I don't know if you've noticed it, but I'm limping a lot — I was in more pain than I've ever been in in my life. I'm a bionic woman — I had hip replacement surgery.

"So, how do I stay in shape? It's all in your head... It's called will, it's called no one's gonna stop me, and how I stay in shape is no one's gonna stop me," she continued. "And how I stay in shape is I don't believe in limitations."

