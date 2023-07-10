Madonna Says Celebration World Tour Will Now 'Begin in October in Europe' with New US Dates to Be Revealed

"I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour," wrote Madonna, who was recently hospitalized for a "serious bacterial infection"

Published on July 10, 2023 12:45PM EDT
Madonna tour announcement on Instagram
Madonna. Photo:

Instagram/madonna

Don't worry, Madonna fans, there's still a celebration to be had — just a little later than planned.

On Monday, the Queen of Pop spoke out for the first time since her hospitalization for a "serious bacterial infection" last month, telling fans her upcoming Celebration World Tour will now launch in Europe in October with North American dates to be rescheduled.

"Thank you for your positive energy. Prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love. I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life," wrote Madonna, 64, on Instagram.

"My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour," she continued. "I also didn't want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone."

"My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I'll be back with you as soon as I can! The current plan is to rescheduled the North American leg of the tour and to begin the tour in Europe," added Madonna. "I couldn't be more grateful for your care and support. Love, M."

Madonna's manager Guy Oseary revealed on June 28 that the "Hung Up" singer was recovering following a "several day stay in the ICU" due to the health scare. “Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected," he wrote on Instagram at the time.

“At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour,” the statement continued. Madonna was preparing to kick off her Celebration World Tour on July 15, commemorating the 40-year anniversary of her career. “We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

Earlier this month, a music source told PEOPLE, “She ignored some symptoms of illness for quite a while because she thought they would go away. But she didn’t want to take time away from rehearsals."

Recording artist Madonna performs a tribute to Prince onstage during the 2016 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 22, 2016
Madonna.

Kevin Winter/Getty

"She was rundown and not feeling 100 percent for a while in anticipation of her tour. She is relentless in her quest to be the best, to wow her fans and to do what others before her have not done," continued the insider.

A second music source added at the time, "Madonna has been very busy for a long time and not taking care of herself. She just continues to push herself beyond the limit."

Upon announcing the tour in January, the Grammy winner said in a statement, "I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for."

