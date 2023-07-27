Madonna Dances to 'Lucky Star' Weeks After Health Scare as She Celebrates 40th Anniversary of First Album

Madonna is getting back into the groove!

The pop star marked the 40th anniversary of her self-titled debut album on Thursday with a feel-good video of her dancing to her hit 1983 single “Lucky Star.”

Though Madonna, 64, did not address her recent hospitalization for a serious bacterial infection, her accompanying caption appeared to hint at just how grateful she was to have her health in check.

“To be able to move my body and dance just a little bit makes me feel like the Luckiest Star in the world!” she wrote. Thank you to all of my fans and friends! You must be my lucky stars too! And Happy 40th Birthday to my very. First Album- ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️.”

In the video, the icon dances to “Lucky Star” in a bathroom clad in black pants and a sheer black top with sunglasses. At one point, she pulls her sunglasses down to give the camera a wink, then blows a kiss as she sings along to her song.

“Lucky Star” was among the many hits to come from Madonna, which was released on July 27, 1983. The record also contained classics like “Holiday,” “Burning Up” and “Borderline.”

Madonna, of course, has plenty to celebrate in addition to her album anniversary. The star recently revealed that her Celebration World Tour, which was postponed in light of her health scare, will now launch in Europe in October, with the North American dates to be announced at a later time.

"Thank you for your positive energy. Prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love. I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life," she wrote on Instagram on July 10.

Madonna on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2022. Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty

"My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour," she continued. "I also didn't want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone."

"My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I'll be back with you as soon as I can! The current plan is to rescheduled the North American leg of the tour and to begin the tour in Europe," added Madonna. "I couldn't be more grateful for your care and support. Love, M."

The star’s manager Guy Oseary revealed on June 28 that the “Hung Up” singer was recovering following a “several day stay in the ICU.”

Earlier this month, a music source told PEOPLE, “She ignored some symptoms of illness for quite a while because she thought they would go away. But she didn’t want to take time away from rehearsals."

"She was rundown and not feeling 100 percent for a while in anticipation of her tour. She is relentless in her quest to be the best, to wow her fans and to do what others before her have not done," continued the insider.

A second music source added at the time, "Madonna has been very busy for a long time and not taking care of herself. She just continues to push herself beyond the limit."

Upon announcing the tour in January, the Grammy winner said in a statement, "I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for."

