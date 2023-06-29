Madonna's Close Friend Debi Mazar Reveals Singer 'on the Mend' After Hospitalization for Bacterial Infection

Madonna's close friend Debi Mazar is wishing the pop star well amid her health struggles.

After talent manager and producer Guy Oseary announced on Instagram that the “Material Girl” singer, 64, was in the ICU due to the health scare, her good friend has weighed in and said she's "on the mend."

"Get well Sis! Rest,Restore,Reboot! Strongest gal I know," Mazar, 58, wrote on Instagram, alongside a throwback photo with the "Vogue" singer. "To all of her fans- Madonna is on the mend & home resting!"

Meanwhile, a source also told PEOPLE Thursday that Madonna is "back home and feeling better."

On Wednesday, Madonna's longtime manager Guy Oseary announced on his Instagram account that the Queen of Pop, 64, was hospitalized on Saturday after developing a serious bacterial infection which led to a "several day stay in the ICU."



A source told PEOPLE on Wednesday the superstar was "out of the ICU and recovering."

In his post, Oseary also told fans Madonna's work commitments — including a highly anticipated tour originally scheduled to kick off next month — would have to be halted.

"We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows," wrote Oseary, who added that Madonna was expected to make a "full recovery."

As for Mazar, she's an American actress who has starred in various films and TV shows like Extra Virgin, Younger and The Woman. She's been friends with Madonna for over 40 years.

“She had a presence,” Mazar told Interview Magazine of the superstar in 2015. “She was very raw, very sexual. She made direct eye-contact. She had her own style, and her style was really cool — she had that messy, dirty hair, but it looked beautiful. She had big eyebrows and tons of bracelets.”

In April, she defended Madonna after she was judged for her appearance at the 2023 Grammys.

“I don’t pay attention to any of it. I think Madonna is beautiful and I don’t pay attention to what people say about me or about anybody,” Mazar told the New York Post's Page Six.

“Everyone [on the internet] has an opinion these days and the only way really to survive, only the strong survive, is not to hear all the noise.”

