Madonna Celebrates 10-Year-Old Twin Daughters Stella and Estere's Graduation: '2 Kweens'

Madonna's daughters aren't on the borderline anymore — they're officially elementary school graduates!

On Wednesday, the "Material Girl" singer, 64, posted a photo to her Instagram story in celebration of twin daughters Stella and Estere, 10, as they graduated from elementary school. Both twins wore blue caps and gowns and each held a bouquet of flowers.

"2 Kweens!!!! Happy Graduation!" Madonna wrote on the photos, adding two emojis of a crown.

Madonna is mom to twins Estere and Stella, Mercy, 16, David, 17, Rocco, 22, and Lourdes, 26.

In April, Madonna showed off her twin daughters' crochet skills. "Cute crochet fits made by Stella and Estere!" Madonna wrote on the first photo, where one twin wore a blue two-piece outfit and popped a hip while the other posed to the side, with arms over her head as she wore a pink and purple top and matching skirt.

The girls switched to other posed in the second photo, both smiling sweetly as Madonna added, "Girl Power!"

In January, Madonna revealed more about her approach to parenting in a cover feature for Vanity Fair's "Icon Issue" in Spain, Italy and France, where she said that growing up with her as a mother is "a challenge" for her kids.

Noting how motherhood "has been the most difficult, the hardest battle," Madonna explained, "Today I am still struggling to understand how to be a mother and do my job."

"Whoever you are, having children and raising them is a work of art," she continued. "No one gives you a manual. You have to learn from mistakes. It is a profession that requires a lot of time. And it is exhausting because there is never rest."