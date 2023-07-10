Madonna Breaks Silence After Hospitalization for Serious Bacterial Infection: 'I Have Felt Your Love'

"I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life," wrote the Queen of Pop on Instagram

By
Melody Chiu
Melody Chiu

July 10, 2023
Madonna. Photo: Imagen Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Madonna is speaking out after being hospitalized late last month due to a "serious bacterial infection."

In an Instagram post, the Queen of Pop, 64, thanked her fans for their "positive energy, Prayers and words of healing and encouragement."

"I have felt your love. I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life," she wrote. "My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappointment anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn't want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone.

"My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I'll be back with you as soon as I can! The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe. I couldn't be more grateful for your care and support. Love, M," she concluded.

Madonna's longtime manager Guy Oseary first confirmed the singer had entered the hospital in a June 28 Instagram post.

"On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which [led] to a several day stay in the ICU. Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected," wrote Oseary on his Instagram account. "At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour."

The next morning, PEOPLE confirmed Madonna had returned home and was continuing to recover. "She's feeling better and following doctor's orders and resting," said a source close to the Grammy winner.

Another insider tells PEOPLE Madonna's kids — Lourdes, 26, Rocco, 22, David, 17, Mercy, 17, and twins Stella and Estere, 10 — have been "so supportive" throughout the ordeal.

Madonna tour announcement on Instagram
Madonna.

Instagram/madonna

"She's doing better. She still has to rest," says the insider. "She wants to get back to the tour but it's not her focus right now. She's definitely going to tour and it's just a matter of when. And it will be a great concert. She loves to tour."

Madonna announced her highly anticipated Celebration Tour in January, telling fans she was planning to commemorate the 40-year anniversary of her career with her upcoming slate of shows.

Leading up to her hospitalization, Madonna had been hard at work in rehearsals and may have jeopardized her health by prioritizing the shows, sources previously told PEOPLE.

“She ignored some symptoms of illness for quite a while because she thought they would go away. But she didn’t want to take time away from rehearsals," a music source told PEOPLE. "She was rundown and not feeling 100 percent for a while in anticipation of her tour."

Added another industry insider: "Madonna has been very busy for a long time and not taking care of herself. She just continues to push herself beyond the limit."

