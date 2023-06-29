Lifestyle Health Madonna Is 'Back Home' After Hospitalization for 'Serious Bacterial Infection': Source (Exclusive) The Queen of Pop is "feeling better," a source tells PEOPLE after she was forced to halt her tour following a hospitalization By Melody Chiu Melody Chiu Melody Chiu is an Executive Editor at PEOPLE overseeing music, events and emerging content. She has been with the brand since 2009, editing, writing and reporting across all entertainment verticals. She has written cover stories on Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Melissa McCarthy, Blake Shelton, Jordan Turpin and Sandra Oh. The Los Angeles native graduated from the University of Southern California and has appeared on Extra!, The Talk, Access Hollywood and Good Morning America. People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 29, 2023 11:04AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Imagen Jason Merritt/Getty Images Madonna is continuing to recover after being hospitalized over the weekend for a "serious bacterial infection," PEOPLE confirms. "She's back home and feeling better," a source tells PEOPLE exclusively. On Wednesday, Madonna's longtime manager Guy Oseary announced on his Instagram account that the Queen of Pop, 64, was hospitalized on Saturday after developing a serious bacterial infection which led to a "several day stay in the ICU." Madonna Hospitalized for 'Serious Bacterial Infection,' Halts Tour: 'Full Recovery Expected' A source told PEOPLE on Wednesday the superstar was "out of the ICU and recovering." In his post, Oseary also told fans Madonna's work commitments — including a highly anticipated tour originally scheduled to kick off next month — would have to be halted. "We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows," wrote Oseary, who added that Madonna was expected to make a "full recovery." Madonna Announces The Celebration Tour Featuring a Setlist of Her Greatest Hits — See the Dates! Madonna announced her Celebration Tour in January, telling fans she wanted to commemorate the 40-year anniversary of her career with the upcoming shows and pay tribute to the city where she first launched to stardom: New York. "I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for," said Madonna in a press release about the tour. Days before her hospitalization, Madonna gave fans a peek at her new shows, captioning a series of Instagram photos from rehearsals "The Calm Before The Storm………." After news broke of her illness, friends and famous fans including Rita Wilson, Zooey Deschanel, Jon Batiste, Evan Rachel Wood and more offered support on social media.