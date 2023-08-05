Madonna Announces Rescheduled Tour Dates Are Coming Soon: 'See You Soon For A Well Deserved Celebration!!'

The singer's tour was postponed following her hospitalization in June for a serious bacterial infection

By
Escher Walcott
escher-walcott
Escher Walcott
Published on August 5, 2023 09:29AM EDT
madonna
Madonna. Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Madonna is giving an update on the postponed dates for her upcoming tour. 

On Friday, the pop icon, 64, revealed that the rescheduled dates for her Celebration World Tour —which was postponed following her hospitalization in June for a serious bacterial infection — will be available soon in a post on her Instagram Story. 

“Thank you again for your incredible support and patience over these past few weeks!” Madonna wrote. “I’m happy to report that the re-routed tour schedule will be coming in the next few days!”

“See you soon for a well deserved Celebration!!   🎉🌈🥳💘,” the singer added.

Madonna Announces New Rescheduled Dates For Tour Coming Soon: 'See You Soon For A Well Deserved Celebration!!'
Madonna has given an update on the rescheduled dates for her Celebration tour.

Madonna/Instagram

Last month, Madonna announced that her upcoming world tour, celebrating the 40th anniversary of her debut album, will now launch in Europe in October with dates in the U.S. rescheduled to take place afterward. The postponement came following her hospitalization for a serious bacterial infection, which was first confirmed by her longtime manager Guy Oseary in a June 28 Instagram post.

"On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which [led] to a several day stay in the ICU. Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected," said Oseary in the Instagram post. "At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour."

The morning after Oseary's post, PEOPLE confirmed Madonna had returned home and was continuing her recovery. "She's feeling better and following doctor's orders and resting," said a source close to the singer.

Madonna’s Friday tour update comes days after she praised her children for their support during her hospitalization in a candid Instagram post.

“Love from family and friends is the best Medicine. One month out of the hospital and I can reflect,” Madonna began. She shared several photos alongside her message, including one that showed her hugging her son David Banda, 17, and another posing with her daughter Lourdes Leon, 26. 

“As a Mother you can really get caught up In the needs Of your children and the seemingly endless giving,” Madonna continued. “But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference.”

“So did the love and support from my friends,” Madonna also mentioned, before pointing out another photo she had posted of her holding a framed polaroid photo. “If you zoom into this Picture I am holding You will see A Polaroid taken by Andy Warhol of Keith Haring wearing a jacket with Michael Jackson’s face painted on it. A perfect triangle of Brilliance.”

“Artist who touched so many lives including my own. I sobbed when I opened this gift because I realized how lucky I am to be alive,” the popstar continued. “And how fortunate I am to have known these people and so many others who are also gone.”

“Thank you @guyoseary for this gift! And Thank you to all my angels who protected me and let me Stay to finish doing my work! ♥️,” Madonna added.

