Rescheduled Madonna Celebration Tour Dates Have Been Announced Following Her Hospitalization

The singer teased earlier this month that the rescheduled dates for her upcoming world tour would be "coming in the next few days"

Published on August 15, 2023 06:45PM EDT
Madonna performs onstage during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019
Madonna performs in Las Vegas in May 2019. Photo:

Ethan Miller/Getty

It’s time to celebrate — because Madonna is going back on the road!

Live Nation confirmed new dates for Madonna’s Celebration Tour on Tuesday, a month after the Queen of Pop, 64, announced that her upcoming world tour will launch in Europe in October with North American dates to be rescheduled.

Celebrating the 40th anniversary of Madonna’s debut album, the tour will kick off in London in October and will end in Mexico in April 2024, with the North American leg beginning Dec. 13 in Brooklyn.

Madonna Announces Rescheduled Celebration Tour Dates After Her Hospitalization

Courtesy of Live Nation

“Getting all shows rescheduled was the number one priority. Unfortunately, due to scheduling conflicts a few shows noted below will be canceled,” Live Nation announced in a press release. “Madonna regrets the inconvenience to fans and hopes to make it up to those markets in the future.”

The previously scheduled shows that have been canceled and will be refunded are July 27 in Tulsa, Dec. 22 in Nashville, Jan. 15 in San Francisco, Jan. 18 in Las Vegas, and Jan. 20 in Phoenix. 

Beginning Aug. 29, ticket holders for the previously scheduled Aug. 27 show at Madison Square Garden in New York will be able to purchase tickets for the new Dec. 16 show at the Barclays Center ahead of the public sale for those remaining tickets on Sept. 1.

Similarly, ticket holders for the previously scheduled Los Angeles show dates will be able to purchase tickets for the new dates beginning Sept. 1 ahead of the public sale for those remaining tickets on Sept. 5.

For those New York and Los Angeles shows, “Ticketmaster will provide all affected fans with a dedicated link and a unique code based on the quality of their previous seat locations to purchase tickets for their specific rescheduled event,” according to Live Nation.

Pop icon Madonna (C) performs on stage with Colombian singer Maluma (out of frame) during his concert "Medallo in the Map", in Medellin, Colombia, on April 30, 2022
Madonna performing in Colombia in April 2022.

FREDY BUILES/AFP via Getty

The original tour dates were postponed following Madonna’s hospitalization in June for a serious bacterial infection, which her longtime manager Guy Oseary confirmed in a June 28 Instagram post.

"On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which [led] to a several day stay in the ICU. Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected," Oseary said in the Instagram post. "At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour."

The morning after Oseary's post, PEOPLE confirmed Madonna had returned home and was continuing her recovery. "She's feeling better and following doctor's orders and resting," said a source close to the singer.

She's since been spotted out and about in New York City — and with her daughters at the Renaissance Tour. On Aug. 5, Madonna announced the new tour dates were on their way.

“Thank you again for your incredible support and patience over these past few weeks!” she wrote. “I’m happy to report that the re-routed tour schedule will be coming in the next few days!”

