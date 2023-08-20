Madonna Shares New Photos with Her Kids at 65th Birthday Party

The Queen of Pop celebrated her special day in Lisbon with her six children

By
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and interned with the brand in 2022. Her work has previously appeared in digital publications like Paper Magazine and TV Insider.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 20, 2023 06:28PM EDT
Madonna Shares New Photos from 65 Birthday.
Madonna with daughter Lourdes and son Rocco at her 65th birthday party. Photo:

 Madonna/Instagram

Madonna’s birthday was a family affair!

The Queen of Pop turned 65 on Aug. 16, and she celebrated the milestone with her six children, Lourdes, 26, Rocco, 23, David, 17, Mercy, 17,  and 10-year-old twins Stella and Estere.

The “Material Girl” singer commemorated her special day — and son Rocco’s — with a trip to Lisbon, Portugal, where she enjoyed a beach day and birthday bash, both of which she documented on her Instagram Story.

Madonna Shares New Photos from 65 Birthday.
Madonna's daughters Mercy and Lourdes on the beach in Lisbon.

 Madonna/Instagram

On Saturday, she posted photos of her children enjoying some fun in the sun, alongside which she wrote, “Birthday fun at the beach!”

The pop star shared several snapshots, including Lourdes and Mercy enjoying the beach day together, David posing next to a horse and birthday boy Rocco walking along the shoreline.

In another beach photo, Mercy appears to be running on the beach as Lourdes raises her middle finger at the camera.

Madonna Shares New Photos from 65 Birthday.
Madonna with daughter Mercy at the singer's 65th birthday celebration.

Madonna/Instagram

Later, the “Like a Prayer” singer added more pictures, this time taking her followers behind the scenes of her extravagant birthday party.

The proud mom shared photos of herself, clad in a stunning sheer gown and giant pearl necklace, posing with each of her children as they celebrated her on her special day. In a candid photo, she can be seen hugging one of the twins tightly on a couch at the bash.

Madonna Shares New Photos from 65 Birthday.
Madonna hugs one of her twin daughters, Stella and Estere, at her 65th birthday celebration.

Madonna/Instagram

Each of the star's children dressed up for the occasion — the boys in button-up shirts and the girls in colorful dresses — and Lourdes twinned her mom in a sheer white ensemble.

The singer’s eldest daughter — who followed in her mom’s footsteps, releasing music under the name Lolahol — also performed at the birthday bash.

Madonna Shares New Photos from 65 Birthday.
Madonna's daughter Lourdes performs at her mom's birthday celebration.

Madonna/Instagram

Madonna shared a photo of Lourdes sitting and singing into a microphone at the party, which she captioned: “Thank you for your beautiful music @lourdesleon.”

Fashion photographer and friend of Madonna’s, Mert Alas, also documented the sweet celebration, sharing several snapshots of party details like the singer’s ornate, heart-shaped “M” cake and monogrammed napkins.

Alas also shared photos of the mother of six partying with her kids.

In one photo, Lourdes raises a margarita glass to the camera. In another, Rocco, sans jacket, smiles and hugs his mom on the dance floor.

Madonna Shares New Photos from 65 Birthday.
Madonna with son Rocco at her 65th birthday celebration.

Mert Alas/Instagram

The “Hung Up” singer shared a sweet video documenting her celebratory vacation and writing that it is “great to be alive” following her hospitalization in June for a serious bacterial infection.

“Amazing to Be able to put on my dancing shoes and Celebrate my Birthday!” she wrote. “[I’m] So Grateful.”

“Thank you Lisbon and to all who made it possible! 🇵🇹♥️,” she added. 

Madonna Shares New Photos from 65 Birthday.
Madonna poses with son David at her 65th birthday celebration.

 Madonna/Instagram

Set to her song “Vogue,” the post featured photos and clips of the hitmaker and loved ones relaxing on a boat, riding horses and dancing together.

Madonna’s longtime manager Guy Oseary confirmed the singer’s hospitalization in late June through an Instagram post.

"On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which [led] to a several day stay in the ICU," Oseary wrote. “Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care."

"A full recovery is expected," he added.

The manager also wrote that the singer would have to “pause all commitments” including her Celebration Tour.

Since the post, Live Nation has confirmed new dates for the tour.

