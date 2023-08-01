Madonna and Beyoncé Pose with Their Daughters Backstage at Renaissance Tour in Rare Photos

Madonna and Beyoncé shared a moment as moms and icons

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 1, 2023 02:31PM EDT
Madonna and Beyonce Pose With Their Daughters Backstage at Renaissance Tour: 'Enthralled'
Photo:

Madonna/Instagram

Two queens came together with their princesses in tow.

On Tuesday, Madonna took twins Stella and Estere, 10, and daughter Mercy, 17, to see Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour.

Not only did the four have a blast watching the show at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday — which included a special shoutout from the "Break My Soul" singer to the "Queen Mother" during the concert — but everyone linked up backstage after the show was through.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Madonna and Beyonce Pose With Their Daughters Backstage at Renaissance Tour: 'Enthralled'

Madonna/Instagram

Madonna and her three girls smiled alongside the "Cuff It" performer, 41, and her younger daughter, Rumi, 5, for a rare set of snaps.

"Thank You Queen B. 👑 for your Magnificent show! My Daughters were enthralled! We Love you! 💘" Madonna wrote alongside a photo of the stage during her shoutout.

She also shared a selfie with her three girls, and another shot where she hugs one of the twins from behind as they watch the performance.

Madonna and Beyonce Pose With Their Daughters Backstage at Renaissance Tour: 'Enthralled'

Madonna/Instagram

The public outing marked one of Madonna's first since she was hospitalized late last month for a “serious bacterial infection.” Throughout her recovery, sources said the pop icon's kids — her three daughters plus David Banda, 17, Rocco, 22, and Lourdes, 26 — have been "so supportive."

"She's doing better. She still has to rest," added the insider. "She wants to get back to the tour but it's not her focus right now. She's definitely going to tour and it's just a matter of when. And it will be a great concert. She loves to tour."

Madonna and Beyonce Pose With Their Daughters Backstage at Renaissance Tour: 'Enthralled'

Madonna/Instagram

The Queen of Pop, 64, paid tribute to her loved ones with a reflective Instagram post on Sunday, one month after her health scare.

“Love from family and friends is the best medicine. One month out of the hospital and I can reflect,” Madonna began her caption.

“As a mother, you can really get caught up in the needs of your children and the seemingly endless giving,” she wrote. “But when the chips were down, my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference.”

Related Articles
Ashley Simpson, Evan Ross Family
Ashlee Simpson and Ex Pete Wentz's Son Bronx Looks All Grown Up as He Towers Over His Mom in Photo
Catherine Zeta-Jones Is on Grandma Duty as She Shares 'Douglas Pirate Pic' of Cameron Douglas' Kids
Catherine Zeta-Jones Is on Grandma Duty as She Shares 'Douglas Pirate Pic' of Cameron Douglas' Kids
BeyoncÃ© Gives Madonna a Shout-Out from Stage as Queen of Pop Attends Renaissance Tour in New Jersey
Beyoncé Gives Madonna a Shoutout from Stage as Queen of Pop Attends Renaissance Tour in New Jersey
Chris Pratt and son at baseball game
Chris Pratt Shares Rare Photos with Son Jack, 10, as They Visit Dodgers Stadium: 'What a Day!'
Rhea Durham Shares Scenes from Her Summer with Mark Wahlberg and Their Three Kids
Mark Wahlberg's Wife Rhea Shares Scenes from Summer Adventures with Husband and Their Four Kids
Gigi Hadid Goes Blueberry-Picking with Daughter Khai, 2, in Rare Photos: 'Best of Summer'
Gigi Hadid Goes Blueberry Picking with Daughter Khai, 2, in Rare Photos: 'Best of Summer'
David Beckham and daughter, Harper
David Beckham Lets Daughter Harper, 12, Do His Makeup: 'Needed a Little Powder and Contouring'
Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union Open Up About Leaving Florida, Moving Family to California: 'Finding a Community'
Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union Open Up About Leaving Florida, Moving Family to California: 'Finding a Community'
Brittany Mahomes Reflects on Family Life with Patrick During Off-Season: 'We Enjoyed Every Second Of It'
Brittany Mahomes Reflects on Family Life with Husband Patrick During Off-Season: 'Enjoyed Every Second'
Tori Roloff Instagram Stories
Tori Roloff Shares Sweet Photo of All Three of Her Kids Enjoying a Morning at the Park Together
Nikki Sixx celebrates daughter's birthday
Nikki Sixx and Wife Courtney Throw Daughter Ruby a 'Sleeping Beauty'-Themed 4th Birthday Bash (Exclusive)
Pharrell Williams Details Making Louis Vuitton Jumpsuit for BeyoncÃ©: 'I've Known This Person For Many Lives'
Pharrell Williams Details Making a Custom Tour Look for Beyoncé: 'Powerful Spirit Is Meant to Move'
Jenna Bush Hager's Daughter Mila Leaps Into Mom's Arms as She Picks Her Up from Sleepaway Summer Camp
Jenna Bush Hager's Daughter Mila Leaps Into Mom's Arms as She Picks Her Up from Sleepaway Camp
Alex Morgan Is Joined By Daughter Charlie, 3, in New Zealand at Women's World Cup: 'My Heart Is Full'
Alex Morgan Is Joined by Daughter Charlie, 3, in New Zealand at Women's World Cup: 'My Heart Is Full'
Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughters, Ivey and Maddie, Make Cameo in 'Zoey 102':
Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughters, Ivey and Maddie, Make Cameo in 'Zoey 102': 'Two Worlds Collide'
Maralee Nichols Shares Photos of Weekend with Son Theo as Tristan Thompson Celebrates Tatum's Birthday
Maralee Nichols Shares Photos of Weekend with Son Theo as Tristan Thompson Celebrates Tatum's Birthday