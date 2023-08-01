Madonna and Beyoncé Pose with Their Daughters Backstage at Renaissance Tour in Rare Photos

Two queens came together with their princesses in tow.

On Tuesday, Madonna took twins Stella and Estere, 10, and daughter Mercy, 17, to see Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour.

Not only did the four have a blast watching the show at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday — which included a special shoutout from the "Break My Soul" singer to the "Queen Mother" during the concert — but everyone linked up backstage after the show was through.

Madonna/Instagram

Madonna and her three girls smiled alongside the "Cuff It" performer, 41, and her younger daughter, Rumi, 5, for a rare set of snaps.

"Thank You Queen B. 👑 for your Magnificent show! My Daughters were enthralled! We Love you! 💘" Madonna wrote alongside a photo of the stage during her shoutout.

She also shared a selfie with her three girls, and another shot where she hugs one of the twins from behind as they watch the performance.

Madonna/Instagram

The public outing marked one of Madonna's first since she was hospitalized late last month for a “serious bacterial infection.” Throughout her recovery, sources said the pop icon's kids — her three daughters plus David Banda, 17, Rocco, 22, and Lourdes, 26 — have been "so supportive."

"She's doing better. She still has to rest," added the insider. "She wants to get back to the tour but it's not her focus right now. She's definitely going to tour and it's just a matter of when. And it will be a great concert. She loves to tour."

Madonna/Instagram

The Queen of Pop, 64, paid tribute to her loved ones with a reflective Instagram post on Sunday, one month after her health scare.

“Love from family and friends is the best medicine. One month out of the hospital and I can reflect,” Madonna began her caption.

“As a mother, you can really get caught up in the needs of your children and the seemingly endless giving,” she wrote. “But when the chips were down, my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference.”