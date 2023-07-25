Madison Beer Slams Body Shamer Who Says She's 'Getting Fatter'

The pop singer clapped back at an Instagram user who told her to "do more cardio"

By
Ilana Kaplan
Ilana Kaplan
Ilana Kaplan is a Senior Digital Writer/Editor at PEOPLE.
Published on July 25, 2023
Madison Beer attends the 2023 Spotify Best New Artist Party at Pacific Design Center on February 02, 2023
Madison Beer in February 2023.

Steven Simione/FilmMagic

Madison Beer has no time for trolls.

After the "Dangerous" singer posted an Instagram photo that features her clad in a white babydoll dress, she experienced some serious body shaming.

"Hey madison i've noticed that ur legs and arms are getting fatter," a male follower wrote in a since-deleted comment. "Please do some cardio because we men only like skinny girls. Ur face is already perfect, but please we love a thin-waisted girl."

Beer, 24, who had simply captioned the image "lazing on a sunday afternoon," didn't have time for their criticism and decided to clap back.

"i wouldn't touch you with a 10 ten foot pole if you paid me a million dollars," Beer replied, as seen in a screenshot taken by PopBase.

The comment has since disappeared, but fans have continued to come to Beer's defense.

"Can't believe some dudes feel they have the right to comment on someone else's appearance," one fan wrote. "Keep slaying."

Another fan commented, "Madison beer you are gorgeous no matter what." 

Beer has been open about her experiences with online bullying in the past.

Madison Beer
Madison Beer. Ryan Emberley/amfAR/Getty

In April, the musician shared how the body-shaming comments she's received on social media have affected her in an interview with Today, stressing that no one should have to "tolerate abuse."

She detailed the "public scrutiny, bullying and harassment" she's experienced with fame and admitted that in the past few months, she's been "struggling" with body dysmorphia because she had "so many people impact me so negatively about my body when I was younger."

"I grew up pretty happy," Beer told the outlet. "I thought I had a nice body. But hearing endless comments about how I don't, it was really, really hurtful to me when I was so young."

Body dysmorphia is described as a mental health disorder in which a person can't stop thinking about a perceived defect or flaw in their appearance, according to the Mayo Clinic. The disorder can cause anxiety and depression, making it difficult to function in social situations and daily life.

At the time of the conversation, Beer revealed that she had recently been "restricting herself a lot" when it came to food.

"I wasn't eating as much as I should be," she admitted, noting that as she struggled with restrictive eating she saw a comment from a troll that said, "Someone needs to tell her to stop eating and put the fork down."

She continued, "I'm getting to a place where I'm feeling more confident, but it does suck and it is really hurtful when people have no idea what you're going through behind closed doors."

While dealing with scrutiny on social media, the musician urged her younger fans to limit their screen time because "life is very short."

