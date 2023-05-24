Lifestyle Fashion You Have 36 Hours Left to Save on 800+ Summer Styles at Madewell's Early Memorial Day Sale We found celebrity-inspired jeans and dresses, plus sandals and crossbody bags By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Instagram Website Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale. People Editorial Guidelines Published on May 24, 2023 12:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Tyler Roeland With Memorial Day Weekend just days away, the unofficial kick-off of summer is basically here. And that means it’s time to officially pack away the boots and lightweight coats and instead pull out your most breathable dresses, shirts, skirts, and more to stay cool (and stylish) throughout the season. If you’re looking to upgrade your summer closet, why wait until Memorial Day when Madewell already launched an early flash sale on over 800 dresses, accessories, and shoes? From breezy dresses to comfy sandals to flowy maxi skirts, so many options are included in the Summer Countdown Sale, including best-selling items and trendy celebrity-inspired styles. Just enter the code WARMUP at checkout and score 30 percent off your total purchase. But you only have 36 hours to shop, as the sale ends on May 25 at 11:59 p.m. ET, and popular options are already going fast. Read on for our best picks from Madewell’s Summer Countdown sale before the impressive discounts expire. Summer Clothes on Sale at Madewell Madewell The Harlow Wide-Leg Jean in Tile White, $75.60 with code WARMUP (orig. $108) Madewell The Charley Double-Strap Slide Sandal, $68.60 with code WARMUP (orig. $98) Madewell The Sophia Cami Tiered Maxi Dress in Dot, $96.60 with code WARMUP (orig. $138) Madewell The Oversized Trucker Jean Jacket in Kelson Wash, $96.60 with code WARMUP (orig. $138) Madewell Theo Sleeveless Midi Dress, $89.60 with code WARMUP (orig. $110) Madewell The Transport Shoulder Crossbody, $73.50–$110.60 with code WARMUP (orig. $158) Madewell Linen-Blend Eyelet-Trim Tiered Maxi Skirt, $68.60 with code WARMUP (orig. $98) Madewell Annamarie Embroidered Mini Dress, $89.60 with code WARMUP (orig. $128) Walmart’s Early Memorial Day Sale Has 1,000+ Deals on Bissell, Apple, and More — Up to 62% Off White jeans can be worn any time of the year, but they do seem to pop a bit more in a summer outfit. And now, you can snag one of Hollywood’s most-worn jean trends in white at a discount. The Harlow Wide-Leg Jeans are made of 100 percent cotton and come in a flattering, wide-leg silhouette. The jeans have a slighter baggier fit and a high waist, plus their crisp white hue is completely opaque. They’re machine washable and are available in sizes 23 through 33. Madewell Buy It! Madewell The Harlow Wide-Leg Jean in Tile White, $75.60 with code WARMUP (orig. $108); madewell.com Celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Katie Holmes, and Gwyneth Paltrow are all fans of double-buckle sandals, and you can score a similar style for under $70. Unlike traditional flip-flops, these sandals have a double buckle for added support. They feature a cloudlift padding and a flexible molded footbed that cushions your feet, and the rubber sole has traction to help keep you stabilized while you move. The no-fuss sandals are an easy slip-on style, and they come in three colors: black, tan, and pink. Madewell Buy It! Madewell The Charley Double-Strap Slide Sandal, $68.60 with code WARMUP (orig. $98); madewell.com Featuring three tiers of ruching for enhanced breathability, the Madewell The Sophia Cami Tiered Maxi Dress is designed for the summer heat. The dress has a white dot pattern and a fitted waist for a flattering look. Plus, the cutout back detail features adjustable straps for a truly custom fit. In the past week alone, more than 2,000 shoppers had added the dress to their carts, so you’ll definitely want to snag it quickly before it’s gone. Madewell Buy It! Madewell The Sophia Cami Tiered Maxi Dress in Dot, $96.60 with code WARMUP (orig. $138); madewell.com Get an early start to your Memorial Day Weekend shopping before Madewell’s Summer Countdown Sale comes to an end in the next 36 hours. Check out more of our favorite picks below. Madewell Buy It! Madewell The Oversized Trucker Jean Jacket in Kelson Wash, $96.60 with code WARMUP (orig. $138); madewell.com Madewell Buy It! Madewell Theo Sleeveless Midi Dress, $89.60 with code WARMUP (orig. $110); madewell.com Madewell Buy It! Madewell The Transport Shoulder Crossbody, $73.50–$110.60 with code WARMUP (orig. $158); madewell.com Madewell Buy It! Madewell Linen-Blend Eyelet-Trim Tiered Maxi Skirt, $68.60 with code WARMUP (orig. $98); madewell.com Madewell Buy It! Madewell Annamarie Embroidered Mini Dress, $89.60 with code WARMUP (orig. $128); madewell.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping I Walked 60 Miles in 7 Days in the Supportive Sneakers Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Both Own Outdoor Voices Teamed Up with This Ultra-Comfy Shoe Brand on a Sandal That Will Motivate You to Get Outdoors The 11 Best Deals on Outdoor Area Rugs at Amazon That'll Bring Patios to Life — Starting at $29