You Have 36 Hours Left to Save on 800+ Summer Styles at Madewell's Early Memorial Day Sale

With Memorial Day Weekend just days away, the unofficial kick-off of summer is basically here. And that means it’s time to officially pack away the boots and lightweight coats and instead pull out your most breathable dresses, shirts, skirts, and more to stay cool (and stylish) throughout the season.

If you’re looking to upgrade your summer closet, why wait until Memorial Day when Madewell already launched an early flash sale on over 800 dresses, accessories, and shoes? From breezy dresses to comfy sandals to flowy maxi skirts, so many options are included in the Summer Countdown Sale, including best-selling items and trendy celebrity-inspired styles. Just enter the code WARMUP at checkout and score 30 percent off your total purchase.

But you only have 36 hours to shop, as the sale ends on May 25 at 11:59 p.m. ET, and popular options are already going fast. Read on for our best picks from Madewell’s Summer Countdown sale before the impressive discounts expire.

Summer Clothes on Sale at Madewell

White jeans can be worn any time of the year, but they do seem to pop a bit more in a summer outfit. And now, you can snag one of Hollywood’s most-worn jean trends in white at a discount. The Harlow Wide-Leg Jeans are made of 100 percent cotton and come in a flattering, wide-leg silhouette. The jeans have a slighter baggier fit and a high waist, plus their crisp white hue is completely opaque. They’re machine washable and are available in sizes 23 through 33.

Madewell

Buy It! Madewell The Harlow Wide-Leg Jean in Tile White, $75.60 with code WARMUP (orig. $108); madewell.com

Celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Katie Holmes, and Gwyneth Paltrow are all fans of double-buckle sandals, and you can score a similar style for under $70. Unlike traditional flip-flops, these sandals have a double buckle for added support. They feature a cloudlift padding and a flexible molded footbed that cushions your feet, and the rubber sole has traction to help keep you stabilized while you move. The no-fuss sandals are an easy slip-on style, and they come in three colors: black, tan, and pink.

Madewell

Buy It! Madewell The Charley Double-Strap Slide Sandal, $68.60 with code WARMUP (orig. $98); madewell.com

Featuring three tiers of ruching for enhanced breathability, the Madewell The Sophia Cami Tiered Maxi Dress is designed for the summer heat. The dress has a white dot pattern and a fitted waist for a flattering look. Plus, the cutout back detail features adjustable straps for a truly custom fit. In the past week alone, more than 2,000 shoppers had added the dress to their carts, so you’ll definitely want to snag it quickly before it’s gone.

Madewell

Buy It! Madewell The Sophia Cami Tiered Maxi Dress in Dot, $96.60 with code WARMUP (orig. $138); madewell.com

Get an early start to your Memorial Day Weekend shopping before Madewell’s Summer Countdown Sale comes to an end in the next 36 hours. Check out more of our favorite picks below.

Madewell

Buy It! Madewell The Oversized Trucker Jean Jacket in Kelson Wash, $96.60 with code WARMUP (orig. $138); madewell.com

Madewell

Buy It! Madewell Theo Sleeveless Midi Dress, $89.60 with code WARMUP (orig. $110); madewell.com

Madewell

Buy It! Madewell The Transport Shoulder Crossbody, $73.50–$110.60 with code WARMUP (orig. $158); madewell.com

Madewell

Buy It! Madewell Linen-Blend Eyelet-Trim Tiered Maxi Skirt, $68.60 with code WARMUP (orig. $98); madewell.com

Madewell

Buy It! Madewell Annamarie Embroidered Mini Dress, $89.60 with code WARMUP (orig. $128); madewell.com

