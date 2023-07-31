There Are Less Than 24 Hours to Save at Macy’s Big Home Sale, Where Prices Are Up to 76% Off

Upgrading your everyday essentials doesn't have to break the bank, and right now, there are plenty of them to save on at Macy's Big Home Sale.

Whether you're looking to spruce up your living room, transform your bedroom into a dreamy oasis, or stock your kitchen with new handy new gadgets and appliances, you can do it for less at Macy’s today. Take advantage of up to 76 percent off bedding, towels, appliances, storage solutions, and more from beloved brands like Cuisinart, Pyrex, Serta, and Martha Stewart.

To help narrow your search, we’ve rounded up the best home deals — and prices start at just $13. But hurry, because you have less than 24 hours before the sale ends, and many items have already sold out.

Best Deals at Macy's Big Home Sale

Pyrex Simply Store 12-piece Glass Storage Set, $28 (Save 35%)

Ditch mismatched containers in favor of this Pyrex set that’s on sale for just $28. The 12-piece set (six containers and six lids) includes glass containers of varying shapes and sizes. Pop these BPA-free storage solutions in the fridge, freezer, or microwave, and when you’re done, toss it all straight into the dishwasher.

Sunham Soft Spun Cotton 4-Pc. Bath Towel Set, $13 (Save 76%)

Add a new feel to your bathroom with these bath towels that are a whopping 76 percent off. The oversized cotton bath towels measure 27 by 52 inches and are available in four colors: white, gray, light coral, and powder blue, if you're looking for a pop of color. You'll feel totally dry after each use, as the towels are quick-drying and absorbent, according to shoppers.

Cuisinart Handheld Chopper, $25 (Save 41%)

Say goodbye to onion tears with this handy gadget. The Cuisinart handheld chopper lets you chop, dice, and mince in seconds thanks to its push-down blade. It's made from durable stainless steel and has a base that holds your prepped ingredients. With its sleek shape, the time-saver barely takes up space in the kitchen and is dishwasher-safe, making cleaning a breeze.

Southshore Fine Linens Full/Queen Down Alternative Comforter, $28 (Save 61%)

If you’re looking for a comforter that isn’t too heavy for summer, check out this down alternative comforter. Designed for year-round use, it’s stuffed with a polyester fiber fill and encased in 100 percent microfiber. Customers who gave the bedding five stars said in reviews that it kept them warm when it was cold and cool when it wasn’t. They also noted that it fits perfectly over their thick mattresses.

Keep scrolling to check out more deals from Macy’s Big Home Sale, including discounts on fan-favorite home brands like Serta, Black + Decker, and Cuisinart.

Royal Luxe Reversible Micromink Tie-Dye Throw, $14 (Save 60%)

Martha Stewart Collection Spa Bath Rug, $16 (Save 60%)

True and Tidy Spray Mop, $20 (Save 71%)

Farberware 15-Piece Cutlery Set, $30 (Save 63%)

Ella Jayne Queen Allergen-Free Down Alternative Pillow, Set of 2, $32 (Save 75%)

Cuisinart 5-Qt. Salad Spinner, $25 (Save 41%)

Black & Decker 16-Cup Rice Cooker, $35 (Save 41%)

Honey Can Do 2 Tier Spice Rack Shelf, $31 (Save 42%)

Serta Supersoft Queen Cooling Sheet Set, $22 (Save 55%)

