Macklemore's Daughters Colette and Sloane Strike a Pose on First Day of School: 'Picture Says It All'

Macklemore's daughters are headed back to school!

The "Thrift Shop" rapper, 40, shared a candid photo of his two daughters, Collette Koala, 5, and Sloane Ava Simone, 8, before their first days in kindergarten and third grade on Thursday.

Dressed in a white long-sleeve polo, gray slacks and a camouflaged hat, Macklemore (real name is Ben Haggerty), appeared to be on his way out the door as his girls posed for a quick photo.

An unamused Sloane paused next to her smiling little sister just before heading off for the day. Not pictured was son Hugo Jack, whom Macklemore and his wife Trisha Davis welcomed in July 2021.

"The picture says it all," Macklemore wrote. "3rd grade. Kindergarten. Celsius at 8am. We’re baaaaack 🏫."

In another photo shared to Macklemore's Instagram Story, Colette looked away from the camera as she stood hand-in-hand with someone out of frame.

"Coco was game ready. Didn't want to hold my hand. 'Dad, leeeave!' he wrote alongside a crying emoji and a laughing emoji, adding, "that's laughing and kind of crying from sadness."

Macklemore's daughter, Colette. Mackelmore/Instagram

Back in March 2019, Macklemore spoke to PEOPLE about his life at home with his girls.

"My house sometimes feels like a ballet studio or like a repeat of the movie Frozen in my living room," he said at the time. "Sloane puts on the song and dances around and takes all the pillows off of the couch and starts jumping and doing leaps and somersaults."

"It's so fun to be able to watch your kid express themselves and find out the joys of creating and expressing yourself," he added. "Vicariously, it has been a very rewarding and fulfilling experience to watch that process."